Firefighters have contained 80 percent of the estimated 1,000 acre Lost Cove Fire southeast of Linville according to a Jan. 1 U.S. Forest Service update which the organization said would be its last operational update on the fire.
The fire was first reported on Christmas Eve and is located in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area near Bee Mountain, just 10 miles southeast of Linville, where the fire has burned in the deep woods.
As of Jan. 1, the U.S. Forest Service stated that there is no concern that the fire will burn outside of the containment area firefighters have created, and the last of the fire is contained to minimal hotspots in the woods where large, downed trees continue to burn. Residents should expect to see a bit of smoke from the last of the fire.
Firefighters worked over the Chirtsmas holiday to build containment lines to protect houses in the Roseboro community, and as of Jan. 1 there have been no structures damaged or lost.
By late December Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties were all categorized as moderate drought counties according to the NC Climate Office, a service of NC State University.
Drought conditions allowed the fire to spark and continue burning, and while rainfall on Dec. 27 and 30 was not enough to extinguish fires, the rain events helped increase humidity and improve conditions according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Jan. 3, the High Country received its first large snow of the season, bringing multiple inches of precipitation as well as cooler temperatures to the fire.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.