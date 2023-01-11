WATAUGA — From large-scale construction projects to tackling housing issues, lots is planned in the municipalities across Watauga County. The following is a look ahead at some of the projects, goals and initiatives that are planned across the county for 2023.
Watauga County
This year will see the progress of several large projects in Watauga County. With the expansion of broadband connections, multiple large construction projects and a potential for major improvement in fighting the housing crisis, County Manager Deron Geouque said 2023 will be another busy year for Watauga County.
Geouque said the county will continue working with Blue Ridge Energy and Skybest to complete the $7,750,000 project to expand broadband connection. The commissioners approved utilization of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project that will build about 75 miles of trunk fiber to provide 78 miles of distribution fiber for approximately 1,565 homes to access.
Geouque said the project will be done in four phases over a two-and-a-half year period, expanding broadband to Triplett/Powder Horn, Wildcat/Stoney Fork, Blackberry/Sampson and Howard’s Creek/Ray Brown/Raven Rock. When the project is completed, broadband coverage in the county will be 95%.
Construction of the new Valle Crucis Elementary School will continue with notable progress projected to occur this year. The school — set to accommodate 475 students — is scheduled to be completed in the spring 2025.
The long-anticipated parking deck at the intersection of Queen and Water Street was approved with the Certification of Appropriateness by the Town of Boone Historic Preservation and for a contract with Appalachian Architect in late 2022. The parking deck will consist of 130 parking spaces and is scheduled to be sent out for bid in March with construction finishing up in the fall of 2024.
The county received a grant in the amount of $2,797,012.69 in July 2022 to assist in the construction of a new 911 Communication/Medic/Emergency Operations facility. Geouque said $2 million of the grant will be utilized for construction while the remaining funds are set to be used for equipment. With the county already beginning planning for the facility, Geouque said the tentative schedule has construction beginning in the fall and ending by summer 2025.
Geouque said the progress created by the Watauga County Housing Forums and Council will not stop as the effort has “energized the community toward finding solutions to the housing issues faced in the county.”
“The County Commissioners have remained steadfast in their commitment and the need to partner with the towns, the university, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, non-profits and the private sector to find housing solutions,” Geouque said. “As such, the Commissioners approved changes to revive and reorganize the Watauga Community Housing Trust. In addition, modifications to the bylaws have been allowed for a broader representation and allow more flexibility for the entity to address county housing needs. The county will continue to work with all of our community partners to further the efforts to confront our housing needs.”
Blowing Rock
The town of Blowing Rock will see the largest amount of activity within capital projects in the history of the town, according to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.
To start off, Blowing Rock will replace more than 9,200 linear feet of water line, more than 2,000 linear feet of sewer line, and will add sidewalks to the North Main section of town from Speckled Trout to Hill St. This project has been approved and will be funded through NC General Assembly appropriations made within the budget this past year. The project to take around 18 months to complete and there will be a neighborhood meeting in the spring to discuss the timeline and impacts along Main St. Fox said they are not expecting lane closures that extend beyond one lane of traffic for short sections of the project.
The section of water and sewer lines being replaced date back more than 80 years and has been the result of more than 25 line breaks over the past 10 years, including the large break in July 2022.
The Town Council will also receive bids and discuss the potential to install underground utility conduits and concrete ductbanks along 2,000 linear feet of Main Street. The underground utility project has not been approved at this time. This discussion will take place at the annual retreat with action possibly taken at the February Town Council meeting.
The town will begin on the Memorial Park renovation project this spring. The project will consist of a new restroom facility, renovation of the old restroom facility, new ADA accessible ramps from Wallingford Street into Memorial Park, wider sidewalks throughout the park, the addition of two new pickleball courts, renovation of the existing tennis courts with new surface, addition of a rock-climbing wall, and a new picnic area. The project will be funded through the PARTF grant, 2014 Bond monies, the Blowing Rock ABC Board, and the Blowing Rock TDA.
Blowing Rock will contract with a qualified company to design, furnish, and install an Advanced Metering Infrastructure System that provides for automated reading of water meters. This project will include the replacement of approximately 2,250 meters with the AMI technology. After completion, the need to manually read water meters will no longer exists and all water usage will be uploaded instantly to both the town and the customer, providing real time water usage data, according to Fox.
Blowing Rock is in the process of designing — and will son solicit bids — for major upgrades at both the Water and Wastewater Plants. Work at the Water Plant includes replacement of piping, and valves in the water plant, replacement of the flocculators, high service pumps, finished water pump, turbidimeter and installation of a SCADA system. Work at the Wastewater Plant includes replacement of the bar screen, digester aeration system, influent pump, and installation of a SCADA system. The project will utilize a low-interest USDA loan for funding.
The Mayview Sewer Lift Station and force main will be replaced as the the town is in the process of designing and will soon solicit bids. The project will include the replacement of 760 feet of force main along with the complete replacement of the lift station, with new pumps and backup generator. This lift station dates to the 1950s and will be funded utilizing a low-interest USDA loan.
The Town of Blowing Rock is currently seeking proposals from qualified firms to assist with the update of its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. Fox said the town expects that the update process will be completed by the end of 2023. During the year, a series of public meetings will take place along with work completed by the Blowing Rock Planning Board’s subcommittee. Scope of the work includes review all current land uses and develop a plan for future land uses based on the community input and goals and objectives identified in the process.
Fox also said the town of Blowing Rock “will continue to request of Watauga County to provide a 24/7 EMS crew stationed in Blowing Rock. This request from the Town of Blowing Rock began in 1974 and will continue until Watauga County provide adequate and timely service to the citizens, visitors, and stakeholders in Blowing Rock as it is charged under NCGS 153A-250. “
Some of the big events taking place in Blowing Rock in 2023 include the Easter Egg Hunt in Memorial Park on April 1, Fourth of July Festival and Parade, a Monday night concert series beginning in July, the Halloween Festival on Oct. 28, the Christmas Festival on Nov. 24 and the Christmas Parade on Nov. 25.
“Other than the many projects that will begin and be completed in 2023, we are excited about continuing the ongoing success that we have been able to build over the past several of years,” Fox said. “Our Town Employees are our greatest asset and we will continue to work diligently to make the Town of Blowing Rock the first choice in employment in the area. The Town takes a great deal of pride in all the services that we provide to all of our stakeholders and we look forward to continuing to fine-tune our processes in 2023.”
Boone
Like other municipalities in Watauga County, Boone will have its share of projects in 2023. One of the most anticipated is the Howard Street project, which has an estimated start of this summer, according to Boone Town Manager Amy Davis.
The Howard Street Revitalization project will put power lines and all overhead utilities underground, and enhance and upgrade all of the water and sewer in the downtown area. The project also includes water and sewer upgrades, storm drainage, paving, bike lanes, crosswalks, on-street parking, mid-block crossings, streetlights, landscaping and other streetscape enhancements, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Another project this year is the Bolick Farm project, which Davis said is in the engineering phase.
This year will also see a rebranding of the Boone Police Department, which showed off the first newly designed car at the Boone Holiday Parade.
For large events, Boonerang is coming back in the summer and Davis said the second one will be “expanded.” Other summer concert series and Cultural Resources events will also take place.
Davis said she is looking forward to moving the town’s projects, goals and priorities forward and is “excited to see what 2023 holds for the town.”
Beech Mountain
In 2023, Beech Mountain will look to continue maintaining its water quality after they were awarded the “State’s Best Tasting Water Award” in 2022. The Beech Mountain Public Works Department to maintain the water rating — which making good water is not easy, according to Town Clerk Tamara Mercer — as well as continuing to upgrade the water and sewer system infrastructure with the SRF grants.
Beech Mountain is also moving forward with the Lake Coffey Surface water reservoir project as they work with the state agencies and the Beech Mountain Resort to secure a secondary water source for the town.
The town’s ‘Beautification program’ will also continue in 2023. Last year included the new public sled hill and Shane Park Campground. Mercer said the town will add to its amenities with additional trails, multi-use pedestrian paths and bike trails.
One big event taking place in Beech Mountain in 2023 is the return of the Cardboard Box Races. Those took place back in the 80s, and this year the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department will continue the tradition with a Beech Boggin event. More information on that event can be found a townofbeechmountain.com/event/beech-boggin/.
Seven Devils
According to Seven Devils Town Manager Johnathan Harris, work will continue on the new park to the area. He said the town is working on completing a PARTF grant that will help them expand the park’s offerings.
He also said trail maintenance on the Otter Falls Trail “should start” in early spring.
Harris said the Seven Devils Parks and Rec department is working to bring “new and exciting summer programs for the citizens and visitors of Seven Devils,” which he said is one of the things he is most looking forward to in 2023.
Some of the big activities community members can look forward to in 2023 in Seven Devils include the Arbor Day celebration, music on the lawn summer concerts, Spooky Trunk or Treat, pickleball season and hiking Otter Falls Trail
App State
Construction for the first phase of the Innovation District on the Boone campus will begin in 2023, according to App State spokesperson Anna Oakes. The first building — the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research — is anticipated to begin in summer 2023. Paired with the adjacent Nature Preserve, the conservatory will advance knowledge surrounding the natural and cultural history of the Southern Appalachian region, allowing the App State Community and visitors to understand the natural history and economic importance of our region’s biodiversity and gain a heightened appreciation of the research and creative endeavors being conducted at App State.
The conservatory will build on existing opportunities available through the Department of Biology’s teaching and research facilities.
“The Innovation District will bring together multiple disciplines and research centers – connected to sustainable infrastructure systems – to support regional economic development , enhance teaching and research, and establish App State as a national leader in sustainability and resilience strategies,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts.
To help address a demand for affordable employee housing, the university is engaging in a public-private partnership to construct more than 150 faculty and staff housing units in five residential buildings, with 230 parking spaces, beginning in winter 2023. The development will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with below-market rents, and leases will be available throughout the year, according to Oakes.
“Our resort community location adds financial pressure in an already tight housing market, and I have long had pressing concerns about how availability of affordable housing impacts the recruitment of a talented workforce. I am pleased we will have more affordable options to help meet our employees’ demand for housing,” Everts said.
The district’s zero-carbon renewable energy infrastructure will be integrated with the construction of the academic and housing facilities.
According to Oakes, the FY 2021–22 biennial state budget bill allocated $54 million in non-recurring funds to begin work on the Innovation District project, beginning with the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research. The district’s faculty and staff housing and zero-carbon energy system will be supported through public-private partnerships (P3) that do not rely upon state funds, or any capital from the university.
The Conservatory, employee housing and energy system are targeted for opening in 2025, according to Oakes.
Later this month, additional App State staff will begin holding full-time, regular office hours at the Hickory campus to assist prospective students onsite.
Fall 2023 enrollment is open and will take place on a rolling basis until classes begin in August. Students applying for admission to App State will be able to indicate their preference for attending classes at the Hickory Campus. In addition, N.C. students who meet qualification requirements will be guaranteed admission to App State.
“Through listening sessions with many constituency groups representing Hickory and the surrounding areas, we have learned much about what the area needs and expects from its state university. App State is ready to help meet a need for educational attainment in the Hickory area with a high-quality, affordable degree,” Everts said
The NC General Assembly allocated $9 million in the FY2023 budget to address immediate Phase 1 occupancy needs. Initial funding is being used for roof and building envelope repairs,
HVAC system upgrades and retrofitting interior spaces into classrooms, student support functions, library access and other critical services needed for the Fall 2023 opening.
A number of current faculty and staff who live in the Hickory area have expressed interest in working on the Hickory campus. App State will also post new job positions that are specific to the Hickory campus, according to Oakes.
In spring 2023, completion of surface parking at the site of the demolished Eggers and Bowie residence halls will finalize the multi-phase residence hall and parking project that began in 2019, providing nearly 2,300 new student housing beds in four new buildings to replace six aging residence halls. The project is funded through a public-private partnership, through which App State will save more than $73 million over the cost of developing the property on its own, according to Oakes.
At the Appalachian 105 (former Watauga High School) site, with construction of the track and field competition/practice area complete, phase two construction is slated to begin this spring. The second phase will include a team support building featuring locker rooms and public restrooms, a new softball facility, outdoor tennis courts and an access road. The new facilities are funded by donations to Appalachian Athletics’ “A Mountaineer Impact: A Drive for Excellence” fundraising initiative.
The renovation of App State’s University Bookstore began in November and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023, before the start of the fall semester. The project includes a comprehensive renovation of more than 15,000 square feet of first-floor retail and service space in App State’s University Bookstore, with a goal of increasing sales revenue to enhance the bookstore’s scholarship contributions for App State students. The bookstore renovation project is supported by the university’s auxiliary trust funds, including revenue generated through bookstore sales, according to Oakes.
Renovations at Wey Hall, which was built in 1976, will begin this spring. In the FY 2021–22 biennial budget bill, the North Carolina General Assembly allocated $15 million in renovation support for Wey Hall — including $10 million for renovating facility systems and $5 million for making repairs to the building’s roof and exterior. Wey Hall houses the Department of Art, which offers more than 100 course sections to approximately 1,400 students. The building’s classrooms also are used by University College for general education and first year seminar courses. Construction is slated to conclude in late summer 2024, according to Oakes.
Renovations to Newland Residence Hall are slated to begin in May 2023, with a target completion date of August 2024. App State will work to minimize the construction’s impact on residents who will continue to occupy most of the building during the renovation. The project is funded by housing revenues.
After the App State basketball teams’ seasons conclude, work will begin on the new 600-space parking deck at the Holmes Convocation Center. App State received state authorization to issue special obligation bonds for up to $20 million to fund construction, to be repaid with parking revenues. The parking deck is anticipated to open for the fall 2024 semester, according to Oakes.
The planned renovation of Edwin Duncan Hall, to begin in fall 2023, includes adding and refurbishing elevators, making repairs to the building’s exterior, installing a new sprinkler system and completely revamping the facility’s HVAC system. Funding allocated to App State by the North Carolina General Assembly as part of the FY 2021–22 biennial budget bill includes nearly $21 million for the Edwin Duncan Hall renovation. The renovated building, which includes classroom and office space, will be anchored by the College of Fine and Applied Arts, which enrolls more than 3,000 students in seven academic departments, according to Oakes..
