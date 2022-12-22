unnamed (3).jpg

Debbie Shook has retired after more than 42 years at WMC

 Photo submitted

BOONE — More than 42 years ago, when nurses all wore white uniforms, white shoes and nursing caps, Debbie Shook began her nursing career at Watauga Medical Center in the Medical Surgical Units.

This week, she is closing the chapter on her professional life as she retires and says goodbye to her co-workers and patients at Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, where she has served as the Director of Oncology Clinical Services and Research for the past four years.

