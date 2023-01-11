WATAUGA — A local Watauga County woman hit the century mark as she turned 100 years old on Jan. 11.
Juanita Smith, who was born in 1923, said she has had a busy birthday as she answered phone calls as friends from Arizona and Chicago called to wish her a happy birthday.
She said to get to 100, people should stay "close to the Lord."
"Don't wait until you get to be 100 to recognize him and to look to him and depend on the Lord," Smith said. "Lord's keeping me right now because most people my age there somewhere and can't do nothing at the nursing home or the bedroom and here I am up and doing everything I can."
While Smith is 100, she still remembers her fondest memories. The first took place in September 1936 when she was 13 years old and got baptized in the Watauga River.
She said her second fondest memory was marrying her husband in January 1942. She was married for 72 years as her husband died five years ago.
Smith was given a free subscription to the Watauga Democrat for the rest of her life for turning 100.
