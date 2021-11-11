TODD — A scout member of Troop 109 worked to build stairs at the Todd Volunteer Fire Department as part of his quest for the Eagle Scout badge.
William Bouboulis and others worked on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 to build the steps at the department because Bouboulis said he noticed that before the stairs were put in, a community member had to walk down the driveway, which is near the road. For Bouboulis, the goal of the project was to create a walkway from the parking area to the building that routed foot traffic away from the driveway for safety concerns.
“My dad helped me pick it out,” Bouboulis said. “The reason I did it was because, for one, it’s more than just a fire department. It’s also a place where clubs meet and it’s also used for the community voting during elections.”
Bouboulis said he spent the summer planning it and talked to different businesses about donating supplies. He said one of the most important businesses who helped was Gaddy Construction because they helped teach him how to build the stairs.
“Considering that only about 5 percent of scouts ever earn Eagle, it means the world to me that (the community) were willing to help me out to achieve my dreams because I’ve come so close and just need to get this done,” Bouboulis said.
Bouboulis said after high school he plans to earn a culinary arts degree at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute before transferring to get a business degree as well.
Other scouts and parents also helped out Bouboulis with the project including Evan Cutlip, Ron Cutlip (parent), Alex Hendricks, Alex Bouboulis, Bryan Bouboulis (parent), Jonathan Bouboulis, Drew Marcum, Jeff Marcum (parent) and Dillon Miller.
The supplies for the project were donated by New River Building Supply, who donated the railroad ties the stairs are made of. Lowe’s Hardware donated the rebar to hold them together, as well as the beams and posts that make up the handrails.
Each scout who helped out on Sept. 4 also earned seven hours of service for rank advancement, with Alex and Jonathan Bouboulis earning four more on Sept. 5.
