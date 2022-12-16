This story touches on some mental health topics that may be triggering to some readers.
WATAUGA — With colder and darker days the normal, community members in the High Country may begin to experience symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Suzi Woodard, counselor, supervisor and educator at the Blue Mountain Center, said SAD is not uncommon for those living in colder climates and can lead to feeling isolated and not motivated.
Woodard said there are many aspects of SAD that are not understood, much like other mental illness. She said the majority of people with SAD experience symptoms in the late fall, winter and early spring when it is darker longer and temperatures are colder. However, she did say some individuals do still experience symptoms in the summer months.
There is a difference in people who do not prefer the cold, dark days and those who have SAD, Woodard said. She said symptoms typically look similar to depression, which can loss of interest, restlessness, irritability, change in sleep, appetite changes, feelings of guilt or helplessness, hopelessness and trouble concentrating for an extended period of time.
Woodard said the majority of individuals with SAD experience symptoms similar to mild depression, but it can be severe and lead to self-harming behaviors and thoughts or acts related to suicidal ideation.
Like other mental illnesses, Woodard said there can be an overlap with other conditions. Some people may have depression that feels worse in the winter while others may have a diagnosis of a mood disorder that gets more severe as the seasons change.
If someone is experiencing symptoms of SAD, Woodard said there are two treatment paths that are often used: medication and lifestyle changes.
Woodard said there are a variety of antidepressants and none work for everyone. She said an individual will have to work with a healthcare provider to find one that works well for them with limited side-effects. Woodard said that sometimes medication can work well and suddenly stop being beneficial, which is why she recommends being educated on other treatment types in case symptoms reappear or get worse.
Woodard said light therapy is helpful for many people, but it has to be full spectrum light and can be done through intentional time outside in sunlight or through specific lightbulbs.
There are devices made specifically for light therapy, which Woodard said she does not recommend using right before sleeping. Woodard said some people may put the full-spectrum lightbulbs in a lighting fixture in a room they frequently use.
Other recommended ways to reduce symptoms of SAD are similar to those for depression, Woodard said. These include maintaining a daily routine, getting enough sleep, going outside, getting exercise and doing things that bring joy.
Woodard said that therapists can offer additional coping mechanisms for SAD. She said those experiencing severe symptoms should seek the help of a medical professional and be aware of emergency resources if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.