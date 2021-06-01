BOONE — A Boone Boy Scout from Troop 100 has entered the ranks that less than 4 percent of scouts achieve: Eagle.
Ethan Taft, 16, was awarded the Eagle Rank on May 27 at a ceremony at Rocky Knob Park.
“It just means to me perseverance and dedication,” Taft said. “Just getting it done and not giving up even when it gets hard.”
To earn the rank of Eagle, scouts have to complete various requirements including at least 21 merit badges — with some being mandatory — serve at least six months in a leadership position and successfully plan and develop a leadership project that helps the community.
Taft decided to help the ski patrol at Appalachian Ski Mtn. replace the 30-year-old quick splints used to immobilize a lower leg injury by building new ones.
“I just thought it would be a good project,” Taft said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it would be.”
Taft said he used the design of the ones that were there before and created more than 12 new ones for the ski patrol to use.
“It was really special because I’ve had to use those really old splints,” said Jason Taft, Ethan Taft’s dad.
Jason Taft said it was really exciting to think about all of the work that his son put into that project when he used the new quick splints on the mountain this past ski season. During his time in the scouts, Jason Taft said his son has really grown in his ability to perservere.
“There were a lot of days when he wanted to give up,” Jason said. “There was a lot of prodding and driving him to and from camping and meetings, but he really found a way to persevere and finish. It’s a huge accomplishment and we are really proud of him.”
Amelia Taft, Ethan Taft’s mom, said she felt the same way about her son. She said looking at all the scouts that were at the ceremony and to see the shift in maturity from young children to those her son’s age was exciting to see.
One of the mentors during Ethan Taft’s years in the scouts was Steve Williams, who helped preside over the Eagle Rank ceremony.
“He’s quiet, but a very determined and persistent young man,” Williams said.
Ethan Taft’s persistence was evident to Williams when he was trying to get his swimming merit badge, which requires 75 yards of swimming at an even pace, 25 yards of swimming the backstroke and then floating for one minute.
Williams said that Ethan Taft wasn’t able to complete it at first, but kept working all summer to get better at swimming for another attempt the following year and he passed. After the ceremony, Ethan Taft had a message for future scouts, and he mentioned his failed swim test.
“To all the younger scouts, if you ever think of quitting or not following through to Eagle Scout, I think that would be a big mistake,” Ethan Taft said. “You should definitely follow through and become an Eagle Scout because it’s definitely worth it.”
Other scouts were also awarded merit badges at the ceremony. Thomas Lehman was awarded merit badges in personnel management, art, collections, cooking, engineering, family life and reptile and amphibian study.
Drew Marcum was awarded merit badges in citizenship in the community, digital technology, dog care, engineering, scouting and heritage.
Other scouts — including Jacob Simon, Rowan Tait, Griffin Taylor, Wesley Taylor and Gannon Toptin — were awarded the Totin’ Chip, which means they have demonstrated they have successfully learned how to use tools with blades.
Three young scouts — Daniel Wood, Marcum and Wesley Taylor — received the Scout rank achievement. Lehman achieved the Life rank achievement which is one step below the Eagle rank.
