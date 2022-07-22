BOONE — Tom Lanier started a career in broadcasting 50 years ago and continues to serve the High Country each day as an on-air host and a large part of many residents’ morning commute.
“I had no interest in working in a big market. I love the High Country, always have, and I have always wanted to stay right here,” Lanier said. “I’ve enjoyed all aspects of my job but this part of my career in radio is what I enjoy more than anything… I feel blessed that I can play the music I like and grew up listening to. Not everybody gets to get up every morning and get out of bed and drive to work with the excitement of knowing you’re going to do something that’s fun.”
On July 22, WZJS Classic Hits celebrated Lanier’s career milestone with on-air messages from his friends from his time serving in the Air Force, radio station staff and officials from state and local government.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle delivered a Resolution of Appreciation for Lanier from the town, which recognizes Lanier’s “exemplary dedication to the best interest of the community.”
Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman named Lanier a “Special Deputy,” delivering a statement to congratulate and thank him for his service to the community as a broadcaster.
“We sincerely and humbly want to extend to you our very best; to one of the great citizens and mentors in Watauga County, the State of North Carolina, the United States and even internationally,” read the statement. “It is our hope that you have a great day as you celebrate 50 years in your broadcasting talent, as you are honored for your many contributions in life and for the betterment of mankind.”
As a teenager in Statesville, Lanier often led closing prayers at his church. A regular church goer named Nova Fowler would encourage him to pursue a career in radio due to his natural presentation skills.
At the age of 26, after his time serving in the Air Force, Lanier took her advice and applied for a job opportunity at WATA. In July of 1972, he was hired by the then General Manager Zara Jane Smith.
His five decades in radio has included 32 years in the High Country, holding positions as an on-air host, program director, news director, sales manager and general manager.
“I have know Tom for about half of the amount of time that he’s been in the business and learned an awful lot from Tom, but I have to say, Tom is one of the funniest guys I know and, in this business, funny is a big part of it because we’re entertainers,” said Lanier’s long-time co-host Bill “Fish” Fisher. “The two of us have played off each other pretty well over the years, more so than I have with anybody else. He’s added to me much more than I think I’ve added to him.”
Lanier, in the room for Fisher’s statement, insists that he has learned more from his counterpart than he has taught. Lanier said working with Fisher has “been a kick.”
For nine ski seasons, Lanier was the radio and TV voice for the Southeastern Ski Areas Association ski reports. For 12 years Lanier worked through talent agents in Charlotte and Atlanta as a free-lance on-camera television spokesman and voice talent. Lanier was featured in more than 300 films ranging from training films to the CBS-TV mini-series, “Chiefs.” For nine years, he shared the role of announcing Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and Master of Ceremonies duties.
Lanier’s voice and image have appeared in more than 400 radio and television commercials, voiceovers and narrations. Lanier’s wife, Maggie, wrote in an email statement that he “continues to enjoy every minute of his job” hosting Classic Hits 110.7 and 99.1.
