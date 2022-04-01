BOONE — A Boone preschool is selling T-shirts designed by a preschooler to help raise money for an independent missionary in Ukraine who works with orphanages.
Halee Hartley — the owner of Kid Cove in Boone, which serves local families with children ranging between 6 weeks to 5 years old — said the preschool had been trying to brainstorm ways to support the people of Ukraine ever since Russia invaded the country.
Among the families that Kid Cove serves is the Marsh family. In March 2021, Taylor and Celia Marsh were looking to pursue the adoption of a 4-year-old boy in Ukraine who has special needs, including cerebral palsy and is still in Ukraine.
The Marsh family originally had no plans to adopt internationally, but upon seeing the child's face on an adoption website, they felt confident he was their son. A year into the process and all the paperwork, the Marsh's were getting ready to travel when Russia invaded.
"They are trusting in faith that God will lead them to him at the perfect time, make possible the impossible, and he will become a part of their family forever, alongside their other three biological boys," Hartley wrote in an email.
When the war in Ukraine broke out, all adoptions were halted while the unrest continued. Kid Cove and the Marsh family were led to Allina Kay, who had moved to Ukraine shortly before the war began to work in orphanages.
Once Russia invaded, her mission shifted to helping adoptive families who had pending adoptions, meeting daily orphanage needs and working alongside other missionaries through these orphanages. Hartley and Celia Marsh talked with Kay and knew her mission was crucial as Kay works to help meet the growing needs of orphanages.
Kay shops daily for food, drink and diapering supplies directly from local shops in the town she is currently in. She also helps families in the adoption process tremendously, including families she doesn't even know by providing updates, resources and any guidance she can for these families to bring their little ones home who are in the process of adoption, according to Hartley. More information on Kay and her cause can be found at thecause.org/partners/ukrainian-orphan-care.
Clara Mae Hammaker, one of Kid Cove's 5-year-olds, drew a portrait depicting the love and support Kid Cove wants to show the children and families of Ukraine and turned her portrait into T-shirts.
To purchase a T-shirt, visit kidcoveboonenc.com and click on "Ukraine." T-shirt purchases go to help Kay shop for food, diapers and other necessities for the orphanages.
