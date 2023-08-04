Watauga Medics Provider of the Month: Vern Shelton

Vern Shelton was voted Provider of the Month by her peers at Watauga Medics for June. Shelton has worked with Watauga Medics since 2015 and has been a paramedic since 2016. 

WATAUGA — A Watauga County paramedic was seriously injured in a car crash in late July and is on the road to a long recovery. 

Vern Shelton has been a paramedic with Watauga Medics for the last eight years and is currently a shift supervisor as well. In late July, she was involved in a serious car accident on her way to work and was flown to Charlotte Medical Center after first going to Watauga Medical Center.

  

