BOONE — Three local organizations partnered together to provide free bicycles to local children in the community. 

The Boone Police Department, WAMY Community Action and Walmart gave away the first of nearly 70 bikes on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Bikes for kids

Marley Raymond posted with her brand new bike. 
Bikes for kids

Kat Eller shows Nathaniel Dilley how his new bike works and how to raise the seat. 
Bikes for kids

Olivia and Bella Battern pose with their new bikes. 
Bikes for kids

Ryan Pope hugs Sarah Elkins after receiving a bike. 
Bikes for kids

Allison Jennings, Kat eller, Savannah Fulp and Brittany Luxton posing with the check donated by Walmart. 
Bikes for kids

Rush Duffy and Quinn Duffy pose with their new bikes. 
Bikes for kids

Skylar and Aidan Taylor pose with their new bikes. 

