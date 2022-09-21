BOONE — Three local organizations partnered together to provide free bicycles to local children in the community.
The Boone Police Department, WAMY Community Action and Walmart gave away the first of nearly 70 bikes on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The giveaway started two years ago when Kat Eller of the Boone Police Department applied for a grant to get free bicycle helmets, which she received. At the same time, WAMY Community Action also applied for and received the helmets.
"Then I started thinking, 'Well, what good is a helmet if you don't have a bike?'" Eller said. "We began brainstorming a way to raise money to get bicycles for kids."
While Eller and WAMY were planning to raise money for the bikes, the Boone Walmart earned the Helen R. Walton Excellence in Community Leadership Award.
Soon Boone Walmart received the award, Brittany Luxton, finance director for WAMY Community Action, said she got a call from Eller to come tell Walmart's store manager about WAMY.
She told him all about what they did, which led to then-store manager Billy Wells deciding to give money earned from that award to WAMY to help with their mission.
WAMY used that money to get the bikes for children and had money left over. Walmart gave the bikes to WAMY at cost.
WAMY surveyed participants of their summer camp to see who didn't have a bike and came up with a list of those who needed one. Walmart staff labeled all the bikes and organized them so when parents came to pick them up — to the surprise of many of the children — they were easy to find. Kids from all economic backgrounds were able to get a bike.
Allison Jennings, WAMY director of development, said there was nothing like seeing the joy on a child's face when they got the brand new bike.
"I know what a bike meant to me growing up. It's just such a sense of freedom and exploring and it's amazing," Jennings said. "You can see when the kids get on the bike, their faces light up. It's a wonderful project to be a part of. It's not something that we could have ever done without Walmart and Boone PD."
Eller said seeing the children get the bikes made her heart "a little bigger."
"When I was a kid growing up, we didn't have a whole lot of money, but somehow my parents always found a way to get me a bicycle," Eller said. "It's really nice to be able to do this for families."
Jennifer Winebarger was picking up the bikes for her children. She said her kids would be very excited as the ones they currently had were old and rusty. She said she knew her kids were going to "scream and shout" from excitement when they saw the new bikes.
"This is amazing. This is very appreciated," Winebarger said. "You can't describe the amount of fun this brings to kids."
Olivia and Bella Battern were very surprised when they got their brand-new bikes. They both said they were excited to have the bikes and were also "very thankful" for the hard work that was done to give them the bikes.
Eller said that when a young girl came with her older sister to get a bike, they didn't have one for her because she hadn't gone to summer camp that year. However, Walmart staff worked around that and walked back to get her a bike, much to her delight.
Current Walmart store manager Joshua Daniels said he was excited about the partnership and being able to give the bikes to children. He said the store has the best customers and associates that "you can ask for so it's nice to give back."
Leftover money from Walmart's donation will go toward other WAMY programs to help the organization's mission.
WAMY is a Community Action Program, established in 1964, to help low-income families in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The programs are designed to fill gaps in the community between the needs of the low-income population and the services that are already available.
The nonprofit’s history includes the creation of transportation authorities, senior centers, Head Start and other initiatives that branched off to operate as other organizations. WAMY programs adapt to the needs and priorities of the community, which may change from year to year.
