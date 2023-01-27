WATAUGA — Nonprofits serving the High Country aim to continue to raise awareness and educate communities on the realty of human trafficking year-round following Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
According to the U.S. Department of State, President Joe Biden proclaimed January 2023 as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. While numbers vary due to difficulty in identifying victims, the department reports an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide at any given time.
Human trafficking involves the use of "force, fraud or coercion" to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act, according to Department of Homeland Security partner Blue Campaign. Despite the age, race, gender or nationality of victims, violence, manipulation, false promises and personal relationships can be used as tactics by traffickers, according to the organization.
According to OASIS, a nonprofit that serves the High Country that seeks to bring an end to intimate partner and sexual violence, serves victims of sex trafficking in the High Country. OASIS Director of Community Programs Sara Crouch said many survivors struggle to identify as victims of human trafficking.
"Every single situation is is different and it can be a really long road of even identifying as, 'oh, yes, what I'm experiencing is trafficking,' because someone might think to themselves like 'no, this isn't trafficking. I'm totally within control.' But then that person may later back up and realize, 'wait, I'm not seeing any of the money that's coming in from you. This commercial sex' or 'this has actually been happening through means of psychological manipulation' or something like that," Crouch said. "So there's lots of it can even be a challenge for somebody to be able to fully understand what is happening."
There are many misconceptions regarding human trafficking. Though it is often portrayed in media as an abduction where someone is held against their will, this is not what trafficking most often looks like.
"People definitely have a misconception around what trafficking actually looks like because of the way that the media portrays trafficking," Crouch said. "It's definitely a misconception that there is always a kidnapping taking place. It's a misconception that it is always related to crossing borders or state lines. It's a misconception even that there's always physical violence because really some of the most effective tools that traffickers can use are things like psychological manipulation, emotional manipulation and economic coercion. I think that people want trafficking to be really clear cut and they want trafficking victims and survivors to behave or look a certain way. And while that sometimes happens, I don't want to say that it never happens, that's not typically the case."
Crouch said many sex trafficking cases in Watauga County are associated with abusive intimate, familial and platonic relationships that turn into trafficking situations. She said many of these cases involve victims being manipulated and coerced by promises of housing, food, money or drugs. Crouch said any commercial sex act that involved minors is considered sex trafficking, even if criminal charges are listed as otherwise, and can include virtual exploitation via the internet.
"People just really can't believe that this type of thing would happen in the High Country — they have a hard time believing it to even happen in North Carolina," Crouch said. "Meanwhile, the Department of Administration states that North Carolina is actually No. 9 in the U.S. for trafficking cases and so not only is it happening, it's happening at an alarming rate."
According to North Carolina based nonprofit The Bridge International, human trafficking red flags include an individual being fearful to leave a relationship, personal documents being withheld, not receiving adequate payments for labor, risk of homelessness if leaving a situation, persuasion into doing labor or sex acts, forced drug use, lack of freedom and not owning personal possessions.
The Bridge International's Co-Executive Directors and Founders Danyelee Kara and Kathy Nuñez work as case workers with populations across the state. The organization offers resources for survivors of sex and labor trafficking alongside their educational outreach. Kara is based in Boone and said, despite what people may think, human trafficking can and does happen everywhere, including the High Country.
Kara said that every case is different and victims of human trafficking often need resources in many different area of their lives due to the amount of disruption and trauma. She said accessing safe housing, attorneys and mental, immigration and social services often requires navigating systems that is easier done with a case worker.
"The level of support that a survivor of trafficking needs is more than many might think," Kara said. "When I am providing case management with survivors, I'm oftentimes listed as their emergency contact because they don't have anybody else. What we find with survivors of trafficking is that the trauma is so complex and the safety issues may be so much more complex, that even housing can can be very difficult to for a survivor to feel secure. About 30% of the time, if not more, really for them to be able to achieve a certain level of safety and stability, they're going to have to relocate."
According to The Bridge International and OASIS, education is a vital step in understanding the red flags and recovery steps for victims of human trafficking.
"Do research about this topic and don't passively take in information from the media or from unreliable sources like social media," Crouch said. "Doing the research and going on reputable direct service websites and learning about it is really going to be the best way to fully understand this because it's a really misunderstood situation and it's one where there's a lot of victim blaming that takes place. The only way that we're ever going to be able to end it or make positive change for victims and survivors is by actually understanding the reality of it and that requires us to be comfortable with nuance and gray area and loving and accepting people who aren't 'the perfect victim.'"
For more information and resources, visit www.thebridgeinternational.net.
