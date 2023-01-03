WATAUGA — The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry, Three Forks Baptist Association and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office are offering free smoke alarm inspections and installations.
Referrals are being taken now with installations set to start in April of 2023. Visit 3forksassoc.org/smokealarms or call (828) 264-4482, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make a referral.
Referrals will be taken through March.
About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association . Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan providing early warning to reduce your risk of dying in a fire. The NFPA recommends:
Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas on the ceiling or high on the wall
Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen, at least 10 feet from the stove, to reduce false alarms
Use special alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers for people who are hard of hearing or deaf
Test smoke alarms monthly
Replace batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector annually
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 or more years old
According to Angie Gregg, Central West Regional Director with North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry, the last smoke alarm emphasis made in this area was more than 10 years ago. So many of the smoke alarms installed in homes with those 65 years of age and older have outdated smoke alarms installed. Though batteries need to be checked in them regularly, the actual alarm needs to be replaced every 10 years.
NCBAM can provide the departments with smoke alarms for those 65 and older.
NCBAM’s mission is to provide Help for the Journey to aging adults 65+ in ways that help them maintain their independence and enjoy quality of life. They also serve local churches and senior adult pastors by providing programming for retreats, lunch ‘n’ learns, leadership conferences, and other special events. Team members across the state offer more than 40 basic classes and evidence-based programs through our “Wise Up Enrichment Workshops.”
Though NCBAM helps with the alarms for those 65 and older, the inspections and installs are offered to anyone in the community. If a person rents their home, the landlord is responsible for providing working and up to date smoke alarms. The fire marshals office will work with landlords to help them with this and keep all occupants safe.
Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland will work with fire chiefs and departments to assist them with the effort, according to the Three Forks Baptist Association.
Local churches are also helping with referrals as well as helping alongside departments in their community.
“Every church in our area has two things: a local school and a local fire department. We encourage all of our churches to establish partnerships with both," said Wesley Smith, Director of Missions, Three Forks Baptist Association. "It’s important for us to serve those who serve us. Churches will be encouraged to support their local fire department by providing training meals, volunteers, home safety inspections, and financial support, if needed during this effort. This is a great opportunity to show both love for our public servants and our community."
Note that inspections and installations will only be made on a referral basis. Fire Departments nor churches will be canvassing neighborhoods or communities looking for homes to inspect or install smoke alarms. That is why the referral is so important.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.