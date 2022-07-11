WATAUGA — More than a year after a standoff left two deputies and three civilians dead, the Watauga County law enforcement and emergency services community came together at Mount Vernon Baptist Church for a cookout and commendation ceremony.
At the ceremony, many first responders where recognized for their brave and heroic actions during the events on April 28, 2021.
"The informal 'law enforcement family picnic' added so much to our healing since the April 28, 2021, tragedy that seemed to stop our clocks," Hagaman said. "There was nothing like a burger and dog, coupled with all the fixin’s to remove us but for a moment from over a year ago."
On April 28, 2021, WCSO Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed in a standoff that included the deaths of Michelle Ligon and George Ligon. Isaac Barnes, the son of Michelle Ligon and stepson to George Ligon, was also killed.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. Ward and Fox entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property, according to the WCSO.
The deputies were allegedly fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Barnes, 32. Fox and Ward called for backup. Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff lasted 13 hours.
At the June 23 ceremony, Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau and Sheriff Len Hagaman presented medals for merit, valor and honor to officers of their respective agencies as well as App State Police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Fire personnel and Watauga Medics.
Hagaman said that the event was a way to be "one family" between all the law enforcement agencies.
"The appreciation of these, our local cadre of men and women, were truly appreciated and honored through ribbons, certificates and medal," Hagaman said. "These awards were expertly crafted by skilled artisans of cloth, metal and sculpting. These tangible presentations, of that fateful day, also bring purpose, honor, and healing to the men and women in enforcement, fire, and medical services.”
Le Beau said the ceremony was a way to honor the men and women who were involved in the April 28 incident.
"That day involved members of the Sheriff's Office, Boone Police, Boone Fire, App State Police, Watauga Medics and many other agencies and individuals- too many to properly recognize all who contributed and helped us get through that day and the days that followed," Le Beau said. "On April 28, I witnessed our officers and firefighters place themselves in extreme danger to contain the suspect and enter the house under gunfire to try to help Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox."
Le Beau also said he wanted to thank those who helped during that day in big and small ways.
"So many where affected by this tragedy and so many stepped to support us that day," Le Beau said.
Le Beau specifically thanked the tele-communicators, the pastors and staff at Mount Vernon Baptist Church along with Pastor Reggie Hunt, Pastor Darrell Roberts, Pastor Seth Norris, Pastor Harold Bennett who serve as chaplains.
"In addition, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and Samaritan's Purse for their incredible dedication to the well-being of all those involved," Le Beau said.
"Finally, we remain grateful to this community. The Boone and Watauga County community continue to show their support and that means everything to us."
App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson also echoed the thoughts of Hagaman and Le Beau.
“There were many heroic acts on April 28, 2021, and all of these first responders deserve to be recognized for the courage displayed in service to others," Stephenson said. "Our community is served by many heroes who put themselves at risk to protect us on a daily basis. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve alongside them."
Nearly 40 awards were given out to law enforcement officers from various agencies.
The following were given awards:
Medal of Honor for acts of exemplary courage under extreme conditions
- Capt. Johnny Brown, App State Police
- Capt. Bobby Creed, Boone Police
- Capt. Daniel Duckworth, Boone Police
- Capt. Amy Flieg, Boone Fire
- Agent Len Hagaman III, NC SBI
- Det. Jake Harkey, Boone Police
- Capt. Matt Krause, Boone Fire
- Corp. Evan Laws, Boone Police
- Det. Matthew Rollins, WCSO
- Cap. Preston Russell, WCSO
- Sgt. Cameron Taylor, WCSO
Medal of Valor for acts of outstanding bravery, gallantry or courage
- Patrick Anderson, WCSO
- Jereme Daniels, Boone Fire
- Mike Hicks, Boone Fire
- Capt. Carolynn Johnson, WCSO
- Emily MacPherson, WCSO
- Major Kelly Redmon, WCSO
- Morgan Sumner, App State Police
- Det. Lucas Smith, WCSO
- Det. William Watson, WCSO
Medal of Merit for exemplary performances in the line of duty
- Caleb Blavatt, Watauga Medics
- SRO Scot Brown, WSCO
- Lt. Brian Bumgarner, WCSO
- Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Boone Police
- Kat Eller, Boone Police
- Amber Glenn, Boone Police
- Petey Hausley, App State Police
- Lt. John Houck, Boone Police
- Det. James Lyall, Boone Police
- Det. Dennis O'Neal, Boone Police
- Lt. Toby Ragan, WCSO
- Lt. Rick Ruppert, WCSO
- Corp. Joseph Stout, Boone Police
- Patrick Strickland, Watauga Medics
- Lt. Lance Wills, Boone Police
Distinguished Service Award for service, which goes above and beyond the call of duty
- Asst. Chief Mike Teague, Boone Fire
- Scott Delaney, Boone Police
