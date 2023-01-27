MORTIMER – Local nonprofit ACleanWilsonCreek.org received a $1,500 grant from Balsam Mountain Trust in 2022.

For five years the organization has been addressing complex issues of overuse and user trash created along the National Wild and Scenic River - Wilson Creek, in the wilderness south of Grandfather Mountain.

Summer Interns Nick Campany (left), Andie Waugh (Center), and Carson Scott (right) present the results of their work for evaluation in Edgemont.
ACleanWilsonCreek.org staff and interns gather with National Forest Service staff at the Conservation Cafe of Brown Mountain Beach Resort in Collettsville. Pictured left to right are Hunter Campbell (NFS), Nick Campany (ACWC.org), Rena Pilkington (ACWC.org), Gigi Waugh (ACWC.org), James Calore (ACWC.org), Lisa Jennings (NFS) and Andie Waugh (ACWC.org).

