ARHS PD

ARHS PD Officers Travis Oliver, Jayden Poe and Tim Brown hold up ASG bags.

 Photo by Kayla Lasure

WATAUGA — Four local law enforcement agencies are competing against each other for a good cause: a food drive for the Hunger and Health Coalition’s A Simple Gesture program.

Appalachian State University Police Department, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police Department, Boone Police Department and Blowing Rock Police Department have until Aug. 11 to gather as many A Simple Gesture bags of food items as possible.

Le Beau HHC

Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau sorts food items at HHC.
Darin Church

Blowing Rock PD Officer Darin Church helps sort food items at HHC.
Capt. Scott Mash and Capt. Johnny Brown

App PD officers Capt. Scott Mash and Capt. Johnny Brown sort food at HHC.
  

