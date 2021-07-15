WATAUGA — Area housing assistance groups are preparing for a wave of evictions after the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium on July 31.
The CDC evictions moratorium, first enacted in September 2020, protected certain residents, based on income, from being evicted for an inability to pay rent. North Carolina’s eviction moratorium ended on July 1 after the Council of State rejected a one-month extension on June 29.
The CDC eviction moratorium — titled “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19” — draws its authority from Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act.
North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a press release that by letting the North Carolina order expire, it pushes the power back to the people to make these types of decisions.
“Now, property owners can work with tenants on equitable solutions that are unique to each situation without a ‘one-sizes-fits-all’ government-mandated order,” Folwell said. “In turn, property owners — especially small property owners — will feel more confident in making more housing available because they know they have a much higher probability of recouping their costs for mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance and repairs.”
Gov. Roy Cooper said he was disappointed with the rejection of the one-month extension to align with the CDC order.
“It’s disappointing to see Council of State Members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” Cooper said. “Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”
While the NorthCarolina order ended, the CDC order still protects many people from eviction. But its nearing end has created fears of a wave of evictions starting in early August.
Legal Aid of North Carolina is a statewide, nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people. Bryan Alexander, a spokesperson for Legal Aid, said the organization has received approximately double the calls for housing cases than what they were receiving prior to the pandemic.
Andrew Eichen is a staff attorney for the Legal Aid office in the High Country, which serves Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The organization has represented people since before the moratorium started who were being taken to court for non-payment of rent. Eichen said the organization would get the cases dismissed or sometimes the case would continue, which means the magistrate delayed the case and would revisit it.
“The big concern is what happens to those folks come Aug. 1 when they can have their case again and there’s nothing that’s going to delay their eviction,” Eichen said.
In the past few months, Eichen said the organization has noticed some landlords have tried to maneuver around the non-payment reasons for eviction and try to evict someone for a breach of lease or another reason.
There are four ways a landlord can evict a tenant in North Carolina, Eichen said. There’s non-payment when someone doesn’t pay their rent; a breach of lease when there’s a term in the lease that’s been broken; a holdover when the landlord says a lease is over, but the tenant doesn’t move out; and criminal activity when a tenant has committed a crime on or near the premises.
Eichen said while there are cases that were delayed that will come up on Aug. 1 when the moratorium ends, there may be others the organization has yet to hear about.
“Our big concern is that maybe there’s a population out there that their landlords have not sought to evict them yet,” Eichen said. “Come Aug. 1, they’re going to get notice to vacate and then they will be in court and then they will have no defense.”
An eviction case in North Carolina starts in small claims court and is overseen by a magistrate, Eichen said. To start the eviction process, a landlord will go to the clerk of court and fill out a complaint form that goes to the sheriff who then serves it to the tenant, usually within a week or two.
The tenant will then have a court date in small claims court, where Legal Aid is able to help represent a client.
“If a tenant or a landlord loses its small claims court, they’ve got 10 days to file an appeal to the district court,” Eichen said. “In those 10 days, they can’t be evicted. After the 10 days are up and (the tenant) hasn’t filed the appeal, the landlord can go and get what’s called a writ of possession from the clerk that says the judgment is final and that they’re entitled to possession of the residence.”
That then goes to the sheriff who serves the writ of possession on the tenant. After that, the tenant has about a week to move everything out before the locks are changed.
If a case is appealed to the district court, Eichen said a defendant can file new arguments. After the district court case, a landlord or tenant has 30 days to appeal to the court of appeals before the judgement becomes final.
“(Tenants) appeal to district court, but that creates an obligation for them to pay rent at the clerk’s office while their case is pending, because maybe the case is not heard in the first month,” Eichen said. “That’s something that we’ve seen where folks appeal their case on good grounds, and they’re still being evicted or their landlords are still trying to evict them because they haven’t paid their rent at the clerk’s office.”
In the seven-county area that the Legal Aid office in Boone serves, Alexander said 35 percent of all adults would qualify for help from Legal Aid.
Organizations that work to prevent homelessness are also preparing for a wave of evictions and people who may need housing.
Marnie Slawson is the homeless prevention and diversion coordinator with the Hospitality House, which serves Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties. She said she has received many calls from people who are behind in their rent but who are protected from eviction under the CDC moratorium.
“When the moratorium ends at the end of this month, I worry about those people and families,” Slawson said. “I anticipate a lot of evictions, unfortunately.”
Slawson works with people who are losing their housing, and said she has been getting ready for more of those cases while anticipating a lot of calls in the next few weeks from people who need housing help due to the moratorium ending.
“(We’re) just hoping to take on as many people as we can in the program, and of course trying to connect those who we won’t be able to take on to other resources to hopefully help them avoid becoming homeless,” Slawson said.
Slawson said her program especially is trying to prepare and assess how many clients they might be able to take on and assist.
“We want to work first with those folks who are most likely to actually become homeless without our assistance, then how to help connect the others with other resources,” Slawson said.
One of the concerns both Slawson and Eichen have heard about from community members is that some people are months behind on rent payments and have had the CDC moratorium protect them.
“If they’ve been unable to pay rent for the past year, perhaps they’ll be evicted and also have this massive back rent payment against them that they’ll carry around for 10 years,” Eichen said. “(It will) also probably prevent them from (renting) any new house because the next landlord is not going to want to rent to them when they do the background check.”
There are programs available for those who need help with rent. The HOPE Program was created last fall in North Carolina using federal funds using federal funds to provide rent and utility assistance to people. The program is currently accepting applicants and as of June 28, had awarded $66 million to 19,000 households since May 17, according to the governor’s office.
More information on the HOPE Program can be found at www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program.
But even with programs designed to help people with rent, there’s a large number of those who need it, Eichen said.
“In total assistance available in North Carolina, there’s $400 million and it appears that there’s $500 million of actual rental debt that’s still pending out there,” Eichen said. “That shows that even if all that money gets in the hands of renters, there’s going to be 20 percent of people that aren’t going to be covered. We’re going to be dealing with that in the coming months and there’s going to be a lot of people that have jumped through the hoops and have applied to these programs and just learned there’s not any money left for them to get out of this hole.”
The toll-free Legal Aid hotline is 1 (866) 219-5262. More information on Legal Aid and its services can be found at www.legalaidnc.org,
