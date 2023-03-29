GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Thanks to the ongoing support of the High Country Charitable Foundation, and most recently a $19,000 grant, Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, was able to make improvements to its elk habitat.

High Country Charitable Foundation, based in nearby Banner Elk, is a nonprofit organization with a vision to help the Avery County community by providing for neighbors and animals in need. This specific funding allowed for two important updates to the behind-the-scenes area of Grandfather Mountain’s elk habitat – a reliable water source in the animals’ shifting paddock and the reinforcement of the fencing in this location.

