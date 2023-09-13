Troop10289BronzeAward.jpg

Tallulah Childers, Chloe Reid, Ellie Mylum and Kinsley Isaacs of Troop 10289.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Local Girl Scouts have recently been recognized for their work in the community.

When people think about Girl Scouts, they often think about cookies, crafts, or camping. But, Girl Scouts are charged with making the world a better place by encouraging them to look at their communities and see what changes they can make to make a difference in their world. As Girl Scouts get older, these projects become more extensive, and girls are recognized for their work through the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards. Several Girl Scouts in Watauga County were recently recognized for their work in the communty.

Troop13182BronzeAward.jpeg

Marion Dixon and Georgia Fungaroli of Troop 13182.
Troop2739SilverAward.jpeg

Members of Troop 2739: Kylie White, Allie Dale, Katherine Willis, and Kalleigh Dean, Stephanie White and Matthew Bentley, principal at Crossnore Elementary School.
Troop10289SilverAward.jpg

Holly Ward, Scarlet Maxwell and Calie Hicks are members of Troop 10289.
AlexanderNewmark.jpg

Alexander Newmark earned the Gold Award. 
AnnMellonGold.JPG

Ann Mellon earned the Gold Award. 
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.