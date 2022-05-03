BOONE — A local Girl Scout troop delivered toys to Watauga Medical Center on April 30 to help brighten the days of pediatric hospital patients.
Girl Scout Troop 13182 leader Heather Fungaroli said the girls used “money they earned from cookie sales to buy the toys in hopes of brightening other children’s days.”
“Before Girl Scout cookie sales began, the troop was talking about what to do with the money they earn,” Fungaroli said. “The girls talked about wanting to help others, and after discussing a few ideas decided they wanted to buy toys for children in the hospital. After cookie sales ended, they were still set on their decision to use their cookie money to buy toys for the hospital. At a troop meeting, they did online shopping and picked out the toys.”
The Girl Scouts met nurses in front of the hospital to give them the toys. Fungaroli said she is “so proud” of the girls in her troop.
“They are living the Girl Scout Law and Promise to help others at all times and to make the world a better place,” Fungaroli said. “They stood outside on weekends in the cold and snow selling cookies and then wanted to use the money earned to help others. The girls in the troop are ages 6-10. At that age, it is not always easy to buy hundreds of dollars worth of toys and then give them away, but they did so without hesitation.”
Audrey Gurkin, director of marketing for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, said the “wonderful gifts” will be used by pediatric patients at WMC.
“The fact that these young ladies knew this was what they wanted to do from the beginning of the year makes this donation all the more special,” Gurkin said.
