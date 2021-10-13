WATAUGA — Local Girl Scouts are welcoming new girls from kindergarten through 12th grade to join their troops.
Involvement in Girl Scouts have been shown to help girls develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges and learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy relationships, and identify and solve problems in the community, according to local Girl Scout Troop 10492 Leader Amber Mellon.
The effects of Girl Scouts are long lasting. According to Mellon, in 2017 the majority of female astronauts, 76 percent of current senators, 52 percent of women in business, all female secretaries of state, more than half of the 89 women in the House of Representatives and four of the six women serving as governors are alumnae of the Girl Scouts.
Local 9th grader Sienna Davidson loves Girl Scouts as she has made new friends and learned how to deal with problems. She has gained more knowledge about many skills, such as woodworking.
Local Girl Scout troops are always busy either serving their communities or learning important skills. Girl Scouts volunteer locally with the Watauga Humane Society and beautify the town of Boone. They learn skills such as how to cook, how to run an election and how to use woodworking tools. Traveling is important to the local Girl Scouts as they have taken trips to Europe, India, Savannah, New York and Disney World.
Local Girl Scouts will have several open houses to answer questions and help girls find the troop that is right for them. Community members can find them Oct. 16 1-3 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Old Cove Creek Park, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Picnic Shelter at Jaycee Park and Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Boone Sweet Frog.
For more questions or information, please contact Amber Mellon at (828) 406-7740 or email ambermellon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.