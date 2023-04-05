MEAT CAMP — Firefighters from multiple departments had the chance to see fire behavior in a real-world scenario on Saturday, April 1.

Meat Camp Fire Department, Todd Fire and Creston Fire Department came together with the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office to participate in a live burn of a house off of N.C. 194 and near Chestnut Grove Road.

Meat Camp burn 2

Firefighters stage outside and watch the flames grow in one of the rooms of the house.
Meat Camp burn 4

Firefighters put out flames in the attic so they can continue doing the live burn training on the first floor. 
Meat Camp burn 6

The house was completely engulfed in a matter or minutes. 

