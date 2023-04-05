MEAT CAMP — Firefighters from multiple departments had the chance to see fire behavior in a real-world scenario on Saturday, April 1.
Meat Camp Fire Department, Todd Fire and Creston Fire Department came together with the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office to participate in a live burn of a house off of N.C. 194 and near Chestnut Grove Road.
“The live fire training that we do here in the northern end of the county is critical for our volunteers to learn how to handle situations that they’re going to encounter one of these days,” said Meat Camp training officer Leslie Marsh. “We had a family here in our community that owned a very old structure that they were planning to tear down on a piece of family-owned property. Instead of it being torn down, we had the opportunity to train almost 45 firefighters today.”
During the training, firefighters would go in groups of four into the house where a burn instructor — Fire Marshal Shane Garland, Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider or Garland’s son Noah — would light natural materials like pallets to let the firefighters see the fire activity before putting it out.
The firefighters get to see the evolution of fire from inception to fully formed in a controlled environment.
“Live burn trainings are an awesome opportunity that a lot of county departments don’t have,” said Snider, who is also a volunteer at Meat Camp. “You hate to see a piece of history go away, but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity.”
Once the groups had their turn inside the structure, the fires were not put out, and the building became fully involved. The house — nearly 100 years old — went up in minutes. Crews had hose lines around the house to ensure no fire spread to the surrounding area. A barn was also burned.
“We’re very fortunate to have a community member that thought enough about what that house could be used for — repurposed if you would — to make sure that younger volunteer firefighters had an opportunity to train and learn to serve their community on a structure fire,” Marsh said.
Watauga County Rescue Squad was also at the training to check vitals after each firefighter went into the building.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.