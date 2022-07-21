BOONE — Appalachian Voices and MountainTrue expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency and are encouraging people to take action on a local and state level.
In a 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon emissions in the power sector.
In West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Power Plan established in the Obama administration went beyond the EPA’s regulatory mandate, specifically stating that the EPA exceeded congressional authority by encouraging system-wide transitions from coal generated power to wind and solar energy.
The Clean Power Plan established emission guidelines for states to follow in limiting carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants. Under this ruling, the EPA can still regulate carbon emissions from the power sector on a facility-to-facility scale, but cannot regulate it industry wide.
The majority opinion recognized the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions, but requires the agency point to clear congressional authorization of its power in cases where regulation is of “economic and political significance.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his concurring opinion that this ruling was a result of “the explosive growth of the administrative state since 1970” when the Clean Air Act was established.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent, “Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change. And let’s say the obvious: The stakes here are high. Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions.”
Local nonprofit Appalachian Voices works to protect central and southern Appalachia through leveraging grassroots organizing, policy advocacy and environmental experts to bring decision makers to court.
“The Clean Air Act is a common-sense, bipartisan law intended to protect our air from becoming a dumping ground for corporate polluters,” said Appalachian Voices Executive Director Tom Cormons. “By restricting how the EPA can address climate-altering carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act, this Supreme Court ruling endangers all of us and future generations, and the harm will be felt most acutely in communities that are already disadvantaged.”
In the Appalachian region, policymakers have started making decisions based on the ruling.
“In North Carolina, Duke Energy’s recently proposed carbon plan is insufficient for addressing climate change in a timely manner as it leans too heavily on polluting methane gas and doesn’t capture the benefits of distributed renewables such as rooftop solar,” said Appalachian Voices Senior Energy Analyst Rory McIlmoil. “Meanwhile, the federally-owned Tennessee Valley Authority is planning the second-largest methane gas buildout of any utility in the nation.”
For more information on Appalachian Voices, visit www.appvoices.org.
MountainTrue, a Western North Carolina based environmental and conservation nonprofit, is encouraging individuals to take action locally and on a state level.
In October of last year, North Carolina signed on to bipartisan House Bill 951, which set a carbon reduction goal of reducing emissions from 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Currently, a decarbonization plan is being produced under this plan.
MountainTrue Communications Director Karim Olaechea said that the Supreme Court’s decision raises the importance of the decarbonization plan under HB 951 and “raises the stakes here at the state level of electing leaders of both parties who recognize the reality of climate change and are willing to take action on it.”
“Here in Western North Carolina, I think the biggest impacts that we’re trying to adapt and mitigate are those of stormwater that we’re going to see. We’re expected to see more intense, more frequent rainfall events and we need to have the infrastructure in place to support that,” said MountainTrue Central Regional Director Gray Jernigan. “The reason we’re having those events is because of greenhouse gas emissions warming the globe and causing a change in weather patterns. The way it boils down on the local scale and the way we look at statewide and global carbon emissions, it’s incredibly important for us to look at it holistically and what impacts we’re going to face here in North Carolina.”
Olaechea said that things like stormwater systems were not designed for the impacts of climate change. He said in addition to infrastructure, the higher rainfall with longer period of drought in between will greatly affect farmers, both in growing season changes and the amount of pests present.
Jernigan said that despite the ability to take action on a state and local level, MountainTrue is “disappointed in the decision on a national level.” He said some states being at the forefront of addressing climate change while other states are far behind is concerning on a national level. He said he thinks the EPA should have broad authority to regulate carbon emissions nationwide in a way that addresses the issue on a large scale rather than relying on “patchwork state governments.”
For more information on MountainTrue and the Utilities Commission hearing, visit www.mountaintrue.org.
