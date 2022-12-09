NCDACS Logo.jpeg

BOONE — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors, including the Dollar General at 8979 Hwy 105 South, the department announced Dec. 9. 

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”

Boone business among 61 fined by N.C. Department of Agriculture for scanning overcharges
11 Western NC stores pay fines for price scanning errors, including in Watauga, Ashe

