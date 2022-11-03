Blue Ridge Tourist Court

Brian and Mira Williams are the owners of the newly renovated Blue Ridge Tourist Court.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A piece of Boone history was restored by a local couple as they reopened the Blue Ridge Tourist Court after years of it lying unused on Old East King Street.

Mira and Brian Williams have always loved architectural history. They were initially looking to move an old late 1890s era house that was on the hospital property, but there were too many obstacles to move it.

Blue Ridge Tourist Court

Each room is modeled to keep that 1950s look a live, but with modern day amenities.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.