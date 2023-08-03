WATAUGA — Local wildlife conservationist Melissa Bahleda worked with the Watauga County Public Library to bring approximately 20 books to children in Kenya.

Bahleda is the founder of PARTNERS! Canines, which is a local shelter/rescue for cats and dogs. She frequents trips abroad with Life Net Nature to help study and record the Giraffe population in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

Melissa Bahleda and students in Kenya.
{span}The books Bahleda brought, and other supplies that the other research assistants brought with them for the school kids, laid out the day before they were delivered. {/span}
  

