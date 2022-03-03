WEST JEFFERSON — Area high school seniors whose parents are telecommunications customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation and SkyBest Communications may apply for local scholarships through the Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program. Additionally, student sponsorships to state and national youth leadership programs are available to area high school students whose families are served by SkyLine/SkyBest.
The Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program will award $25,000 in renewable college scholarships this spring to children of its customers who plan to attend an accredited four-year and two-year college or university.
Established by the cooperative’s Board of Directors in 1987 and named in memory of former board president, educator and community leader Frank James, the scholarship program has presented more than $700,000 in scholarship awards to date. To qualify, applicants must be children of current SkyLine or SkyBest telephone or broadband service customers (of at least one year), and be graduating high school seniors (including home-schooled students) in the co-op’s five-county service area (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Johnson). The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community involvement.
Applications are available at area school guidance departments, all SkyLine Customer Service Centers and on SkyLine/SkyBest’s website: www.skybest.com/scholarships. SkyLine’s deadline for applications is Friday, March 11, and the deadline for home school/private school applications is Friday, March 18.
FRS Youth Tour
Established in 1996 and scheduled from June 1 through 5, the Foundation for Rural Service Tour brings rural high school juniors from across the United States to Washington, D.C. for a four-day visit from June 1 through 5 to some of the most historical sites in the nation. While here, students also learn about the telecommunications industry, as well as the regulatory and legislative processes. Educational sessions on these topics are greatly enhanced by both site visits to the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in addition to meetings with industry leaders and members of Congress.
The students also are given ample time to explore the Nation’s Capital and its many attractions. While here, the group visits such sites as the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials; the Korean, Vietnam and new World War II Memorials; Mount Vernon, home of George Washington; the Smithsonian Museums; and, much more.
Two area high school juniors will be sponsored by SkyLine, and the application deadline for this program is Friday, March 25.
Cooperative Leadership Camp
The Cooperative Council of North Carolina has announced a new site for its annual Cooperative Leadership Camp, a weeklong summer program for high school students sponsored by cooperative organizations throughout the state, including SkyLine. Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors whose families are served by SkyLine/SkyBest are eligible to apply for one of 10 student sponsorships for this program.
Scheduled June 20-24 at Camp Monroe in Laurel Hill, North Carolina, Co-op Camp is an experiential learning process where the teens form a worker/owner tee shirt cooperative, elect a board, hire a general manager, and design, produce and distribute tee shirts. Throughout the week, they learn about leadership, cooperative governance, and the cooperative business principles.
The week also includes workshops from a wide range of cooperative industries including the agriculture sector, credit unions, retail and telephone/broadband and electric utilities. Every activity is hands on and interactive. Camp also includes swimming, canoeing, sports, games and meeting new friends from all across the state. The application deadline for this program is Monday, April 11.
For more information about any of these three programs, please contact Karen Powell, SkyLine Public Relations Administrator, at SkyLine’s corporate offices at 1 (800) 759-2226.
