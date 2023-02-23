BOONE — High Country Dance Studio has clogged in Boone since 1989, and after 35 years of entertaining local audiences, they’re taking their talents across the world — again.
In 2024, the group will perform on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of D-Day.
As well as performing in the national D-Day Memorial Parade, HCDS will participate in a special wreath laying ceremony at the American cemetery on Omaha Beach, as well as performing at a celebratory festival in Mont Saint-Clair.
“It’s such an honor to even be asked,” HCDS director Amber Hendley said. “We’re not only in the parade, but we’re also in a few different performances all over because they thought, ‘Gosh, this is a really entertaining clogging group. If Ireland loved you so much, we definitely want to take you here.’ It’s just such an honor to even have been considered.”
On June 6, 1944, 156,000 allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to fight Nazi Germany. More than 9,000 allied troops were killed or wounded, and the invasion was ultimately a success that led to a major turning point in the war, according to the U.S. Army.
This isn’t the first time HCDS has been invited overseas. In 2022, HCDS clogged in the national St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. Hendley said they were invited to dance in Dublin after they performed in the virtual Parade Across America held for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“(Dancing in Dublin) was absolutely amazing,” Hendley said. “The crowds and the kindness, and the way people embraced us from the second we got there. We didn’t want to leave.”
Hendley said getting to go to Ireland, the place where traditional Appalachian clogging draws a lot of inspiration from, was really special for her and the team.
“We performed at two different festivals,” Hendley said. “To be on the stage in front of thousands of people who are just cheering you on, they’ve never seen anything like this — it felt like a surreal, magical moment. You can’t put into words what that experience and that moment feels like.”
Hendley said the marching bands from Texas A&M and Florida State also performed in the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“These are huge, amazing, talented groups, and then you have this little group of cloggers that got invited to be a part of all this. We were like, ‘How did this even happen?’” Hendley said. “We were dancing in the hotel lobbies — not only dancing with complete strangers, but connecting with our dance families even more just to have that time with each other.”
Connecting with people via dance is one of the most rewarding things about performing, Hendley said.
“You don’t even have to speak the language to connect with somebody,” she said. “You can break walls down by putting some music on and grabbing their hand and dancing around.”
