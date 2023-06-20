Bailey Gore with fish

Bailey Gore poses with the record fish at the weigh in.

 Photo submitted

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Local Watauga business owner Bailey Gore experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows Saturday night in the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Gore, who is the owner of Bone Dry Basement Solutions, was the record angler of the Sensation when they reeled in a 619.4-pound fish, which weighed in at 11:15 p.m. on the final day of fishing. It was ultimately disqualified after it was determined a shark or other marine animal had bitten it.

Sensation Crew

The crew of the Sensation, which includes local business owner Bailey Gore.

