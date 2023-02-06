LOS ANGELES — Local business owner Justin Davis stood in front of millions of viewers as he introduced Luke Combs' first performance at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night.
Davis — the owner of the Town Tavern in Blowing Rock, co-owner of River Street Ale House in Boone and co-owner of the Town Tavern in Morganton — told the crowd about a former employee who used to work as a bouncer — none other than country superstar Luke Combs.
"Luke was a student then, living upstairs at the bar, and from the first night he came down — just him and an old guitar — and played for us, he truly had us in the palm of his hand. Now, Luke is playing the biggest stages in the world, including this one here tonight,” Davis said. "I’m so proud the entire world now gets to witness what we witnessed night after night with a crowd of just 75 people at my tavern."
He also joked about how Combs was as an employee when he was a student.
“Luke wasn’t the best bouncer because he was just way too nice,” Davis said. “I’m sure Luke never spotted a fake ID.”
Before he introduced Combs, comedian Trevor Noah introduced Davis, saying "please welcome his boss from back when he was a bouncer, Justin Davis.
Combs went on to perform "Going, Going, Gone" for the audience. Combs was nominated for — but did not win — three Grammys this year, including Best County Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Miranda Lambert, Best County Song for "Doin' This" and Best County Album for his 2022 album "Growin' Up."
Combs first started his country music career playing local Boone music venues while at App State. He's gone on the perform all over, but has made sure to stick to his roots with a show at Kidd Brewer Stadium and even a few show at App State's Valborg Theatre back in 2018.
He most recently appeared back on App State's campus when he appeared on College GameDay in September during the show's episode Boone.
