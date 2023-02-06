LOS ANGELES — Local business owner Justin Davis stood in front of millions of viewers as he introduced Luke Combs' first performance at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night. 

Davis — the owner of the Town Tavern in Blowing Rock, co-owner of River Street Ale House in Boone and co-owner of the Town Tavern in Morganton — told the crowd about a former employee who used to work as a bouncer — none other than country superstar Luke Combs.

Justin Davis introduces Luke Combs at the Grammys. 

