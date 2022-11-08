WATAUGA — Local business leader and pillar in the community Mark Harrill passed away on Monday after a lengthy battle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, surrounded by his loving family.
He was 64.
In 1987, Harrill founded Foscoe Realty and Development in part because of Harrill’s “uncompromising passion for the mountains.” In 2001, Mark introduced what is now the growing Echota community after he had eyed the land for years.
Harrill was born in Chapel Hill but was raised in Boone from the age of 2 years old.
“His love of the High Country was evidenced by his visionary approach as a developer of second-home communities in the Boone area. His final project, Echota, was his passion for the last 20 years,” his obituary stated. “There was not a tree, stream, or rock outcropping that Mark did not intentionally choose to honor as he carefully placed the condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes that brought immeasurable pleasure to the hundreds of families that chose to live there.”
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson knew Harrill well.
“He was one of the more forward-thinking land developers and neighborhood developers up here,” Jackson said. “He really got a trend started in creating the types of places that people would want to spend their second-home lives or make investments here. Mark had a great way of understanding what all needs to be involved in a community like that and making that possible.”
Jackson also said Harrill had a nostalgic nature.
“As much as he developed things, he also developed off of a feeling of the nostalgic mountain identity,” Jackson said. “He just remained connected to the stuff that brought him here and that came across his business as well as the things that he chose to champion over the years.”
Harrill also lived and breathed basketball, especially college basketball leading him to become an avid supporter of App State Athletics and App State basketball. His obituary stated nothing topped his love for App State basketball and football. App State basketball dedicated their opening game of the season on Nov. 7 to Harrill.
“I do want to just take a moment and let the Harrill family know we’re certainly thinking of them,” App State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dustin Kerns said after the game. “Missy, Jay and Brad, we’re thinking of you. We’re with you. Their family has been instrumental to our program and Mark’s passion for basketball is a legacy on this campus. It will be forever with our Mark E. Harrill practice facility. We send our deepest condolences and prayers and we are with you during this time.”
In 2020, Mark’s wife and two sons made a $1 million commitment in support of the program. The facility was named in Mark Harrill’s honor.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., at Boone United Methodist Church. Rev. Ed Glaize will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lois E. Harrill Senior Center or Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility at Appalachian State University.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harrill family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Mark was the son of James Edward Harrill and Lois Evans Harrill. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his father of Boone, his sister, Myra Angel and husband Bob of Reston VA; his mother-in-law, Vicki Wilson of Chapel Hill, NC; his brother-in-law, Joe Wilson and wife Terri of Cary, NC; nieces, Lauren and Jacqueline Angel of Virginia; stepbrothers, Jeff, Eric and Neal Hunter and their families; Aunt Hazel Allen of Shelby, NC; and numerous cousins in Kentucky and North Carolina.
