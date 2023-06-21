white spotted salamander by max ramey.jpeg

A white spotted salamander captured by recent WHS graduate Max Ramey.

 Photo by Max Ramey

WATAUGA — Dwarf crested irises, red-winged blackbirds, Virginia spring beauties, crisped pincushion mosses and turkey vultures were amongst the 1,026 species of plants, animals and fungi that were observed during a Watauga County bio blitz.

The effort to log as many different species of wildlife as possible for the month of April was the goal of the first annual Watauga County BioBlitz. This type of citizen-science event encourages the public of all ages to get out in nature, have fun taking photos and appreciate local biodiversity.

A green heron spotted by Dr. Annkatrin Rose.
Biology graduate student Leigha Henson was the individual winner of the BioBlitz with 220 species observed.
A beautiful red trillium found by Holly Amato.
Swamp beacon fungus observed by iNaturalist user jd-watauga. 

