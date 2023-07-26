di Santi

Anthony di Santi was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his service to the state of North Carolina.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — Attorney Anthony di Santi was honored for his service to the state of North Carolina with the presentation of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine during the Watauga County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved the highest honor for those who made significant contributions to the state and their communities through “exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

di Santi and McGee

Anthony di Santi embraced Linda McGee while the commissioners and di Santi’s coworkers, family and friends applauded his accomplishment.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.