BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — Lisa Bottomley has been named Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association effective July 3.
“I grew up and now live in the heart of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in beautiful Alleghany County, NC. I am passionate about the Parkway and scenic byways and the economic impact they have on surrounding communities," Bottomley said. "I am excited to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and look forward to promoting its members and ensuring that the Parkway remains a beloved destination for millions of people. I hold so many memories of the Parkway near and dear to my heart and I look forward to connecting travelers of all ages to the diverse experiences that the Parkway has to offer."
