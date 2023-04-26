NEBO — The Babel Tower fire was reported yesterday afternoon, Tuesday April 25, in a remote area between Cabin Trail and Babel Tower Trail on the west side of the Linville River on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Burke County, NC. The small wildfire poses minimal risk given the wet weather in the forecast.

Initially estimated at less than an acre, the fire grew to 12 acres before fire activity subsided overnight. With no resources at risk, and high humidity predicted over the next few days, fire managers determined no direct action was needed. By taking an indirect approach to monitoring the fire, impacts to Wilderness character are minimized. The terrain also dictated that this was the best approach to ensure the safety of responding fire personnel. Firefighters were stationed on Old NC 105 prepared to actively stop the fire if it approached the road. No fire lines have been constructed and no firing operations have taken place.

