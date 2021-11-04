HIGH COUNTRY — Learning how to bank can be a challenging process, and LifeStore Bank is looking to ease access for those who do not have, or have never had, bank accounts before. The Progress Account was created by LifeStore Bank in cooperation with community members’ input in order to create an account that serves those most in need.
According to Judy Current, LifeStore’s strategic growth and marketing director, the account was also made to meet the criteria of Bank On, a program of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund with the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to a safe and affordable bank or credit union account.
“It has a lower monthly fee and a lower opening balance, you just have to have $25 to open the account, and it has no overdraft fees. The account also has the online bill pay included with it as well as the mobile banking included,” Current said.
The account is also unique as it accepts more forms of identification. LifeStore Bank’s Progress account follows federal guidelines for acceptable forms of identification, but broadens what many banks offer by accepting foreign government issued passports and the Mexican state ID card. The bank takes most regular types of secondary forms of identification, like utility and rent bills.
LifeStore Bank is one of the first community banks in North Carolina to set up a Bank On approved account. The Progress Account has a debit card, online bill pay — which also allows users to create regularly scheduled payments like rent — a fee of only $4.95 per month and only takes $25 to open.
Provisions like having an opening fee of only $25 and no overdraft fees are important for making the account accessible, Current said.
One of the community stakeholders LifeStore Bank partnered with was Yolanda Adams and Q’Pasa Appalachia. Adams, a family resource coordinator for Watauga County Schools who works with many organizations to connect Latinos in the High Country, worked with LifeStore Bank to find what barriers the community faced in regards to banking and explored to see how LifeStore Bank could help.
“Sometimes somebody is starting out, maybe they finished high school and have a job working at a local restaurant and they’ve not had a need for a bank account before,” Current said. “We want to reach that person or, maybe it’s a person that’s fallen on hard times and they’ve shied away from the banking system before because of the difficulties they’ve had. This account can be of help to that person.”
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
