BOONE — LifeStore Bank donated funds to the Boone Police Department for new lifesaving equipment in an effort to show appreciation for the work they do.
The donation of $1,599 will purchase a ballistic blanket, which has handles on it and can be used to carry a person out of a bad situation, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
Judy Current, director of marketing for LifeStore, said they reached out to local law enforcement agencies and asked if they could do anything after the deaths of Watauga County Sheriff Office deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox on April 28. Three civilians were also killed and another officer had a bullet deflect off his ballistic helmet.
“We’re a local bank,” Current said. “Our customers are in this market, and law enforcement is so critical to the community. We really just wanted to do this in appreciation.”
Le Beau said in the past, the department has had to evacuate innocent people from their homes during shooting situations. He said this new piece of equipment could be used to offer protection to officers and citizens during a worst case scenario situation.
“We are grateful to live in a community that expresses such a high level of support for police officers,” Le Beau said. “We are committed to earn that trust from those we serve. We value our community and we are truly thankful that our community values us. We continue to work to build relationships and trust with our whole community. We want everyone to feel good about Boone PD.”
Le Beau said LifeStore Bank has been there for the department and that there are many positive relationships between Boone PD and the business community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.