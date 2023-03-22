LMC CCCTI Agreement 23.jpg

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Dr. Mark Poarch, left, and Lees-McRae College Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs Kevin Phillips shake hands after signing a transfer agreement on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. 

 Photo submitted

BANNER ELK — The long relationship between Lees-McRae College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute expanded  when Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs Kevin Phillips and CCC&TI President Mark Poarch signed the latest articulation agreements between the institutions.

Four new agreements will strengthen and build upon a previously established memorandum of understanding and will provide even more opportunities for CCC&TI students to continue their education through the pursuit of a bachelor's degree at Lees-McRae.

