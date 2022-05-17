Lees McRae

Lees McRae College

 Photo submitted

BANNER ELK — Student mentors from the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will return to community parks this summer to host wildlife presentations in Banner Elk and Valle Crucis. There will be three presentations each week from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, July 29.

On Wednesdays, center workers will host bird-focused presentations in the Valle Crucis Community Park at 11 a.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the wildlife presentations will take place in Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk at 1 p.m.

These events are free and fun for the whole family and serve as a valuable educational opportunity for the community to learn more about one of the most important wildlife resources in the region and the animal ambassadors who call it home.

The May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center admits more than 1,500 injured or orphaned animals annually. At the center these animals receive the care they need with the goal of safely releasing them back into their natural habitat. Some animals cannot be released for a variety of reasons, and these animals become animal ambassadors. The ambassadors assist the staff, faculty, and students of the Rehabilitation Center with academic and community education, including the wildlife presentations in the park.

Learn more about the center at www.lmc.edu/academics/may-wildlife-center/index.htm

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.