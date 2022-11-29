WATAUGA — The three candidates who led their respective races after absentee and provisional ballots were counted stayed ahead after a Nov. 28 recount that lasted 11 hours.
The recount was conducted in the Watauga County Administration Building and was open to the public.
In the closest race between Republican Braxton Eggers and incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy for the Watauga County Board of Commissions District 4 seat, Eggers increased his lead from six votes to seven votes. After the recount, Eggers stands at 11,322 (+2 votes) and Kennedy stands at 11,315 (+1 vote).
In the other close commissioner, Republican Todd Castle increased his lead from 31 votes to 33 votes against Democrat Angela Laws King. After the recount, Castle stands at 11,278 (+1 vote) and King stands at 11,245 (-1 vote).
In the third and final recounted race, Republican Charles Haynes increased his lead over Democrat Holly Fehl from 30 votes to 31 votes. After the recount, Haynes stands at 11,227 votes (+3 votes) and Fehl stands at 11,196 (+2 votes).
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said only 13 votes changed out of nearly 22,931 ballots cast. Of the votes that changed, a vast majority were due to the board being able to tell the intent of the voter when the machine counted a ballot as an overcount. An overcount is when a mark was made for both candidates and, therefore, no candidate was given a vote on that ballot.
In that case, a bipartisan team from the Board of Elections made up of at least three members looked at the ballot and were able to determine the intent of the voter. In some cases, Snyder said it was as obvious as the voter crossing out one candidate while the other bubble was completely filled in. The board also determined the voter intent on a couple of ballots when they counted provisional and absentee ballots as it came up.
Overall, Snyder said that despite the slight change, the community members should have confidence that the equipment used is “very accurate.”
Snyder also said election officials “did such a good job of securing ballots each day and each night so that our ballot totals was the exact same as our ballot totals” after the recount.
The NC State Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to certify the final results of the 2022 general election.
Before the certification at the state level, each of the 100 bipartisan county boards of elections certified election results at the county level. During the 10-day period between the Nov. 8 election and county canvass, the county boards completed numerous post-election tasks to verify the vote counts, including determining which provisional ballots are eligible to be counted by law, processing and counting absentee ballots of eligible voters that were cast by Election Day but arrived in the mail after Election Day, conducting statutorily required audits and any necessary recounts, considering any election protests, and ultimately certifying results of contests under their jurisdictions.
In one audit required by state law, bipartisan teams at each county board hand-counted all ballots from two randomly selected ballot groups. Among those ballot groups that could have been selected for the hand-count audit are: ballots cast at an early voting site or Election Day precinct, or all ballots cast by mail in a county.
Across North Carolina, teams hand-counted the U.S. Senate results in 158 Election Day precincts and 28 early voting sites. And 14 counties conducted a hand-count of all absentee-by-mail ballots they accepted.
The county-by-county results of these audits, conducted at public meetings, show once again that the certified election machines used to count ballots do so with great accuracy.
“These audit results – and the results of similar audits conducted after every election – show that our certified voting machines count ballots accurately and can be trusted,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
Of these 200 groups of ballots, very small differences between machine counts and human hand-eye counts were found in 19 samples. The average ballot count difference within these counties was 2.3. Most of these minor discrepancies can be attributed to human errors during the hand-eye audit itself, or to voters who did not fill in the bubbles completely.
Aside from the differences noted above, in all other counties, the machine count and hand-eye count matched exactly in the sampled ballot groups. In other words, in 181 of 200 samples, the hand and machine counts were identical.
The State Board conducts additional post-election accuracy checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.