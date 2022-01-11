WATAUGA — A lawsuit against Watauga County is claiming the county allegedly failed to take action in light of the Cottages of Boone’s wastewater spills and solid waste buildups.
Throughout 2021 the Cottages of Boone, a 900-bedroom apartment complex, was the site of multiple spills of untreated and treated wastewater into the Laurel Fork Creek as well as a build up of trash causing community concern for environmental health.
Adam Zebzda, representing himself, is suing under Article XIV, Section 5, of the North Carolina State Constitution which states the government must “conserve and protect its lands and waters for the benefit of all its citizenry.”
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and county staff submitted a joint response to the Watauga Democrat about the suit, which stated “The lawsuit filed by Adam Zebzda has made allegations against the County that is based on a misunderstanding and misapplication of the law. That being said, when the County files its response, it will become public record, and the unmeritorious allegations will be specifically addressed.”
In its legal response to the suit, the county filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that Zebzda “fails to take a claim upon which relief can be granted because there is no actionable controversy” and because Zebzda does not have standing in the case.
Zebzda said he was disappointed in the county’s response, and “not only is this extremely disappointing, but it is also unbecoming of those whose duty is to serve the public, not ignore community concerns to avoid accountability.”
Zebzda said he filed the suit out of a sense of obligation. He said that he has been critical of the county for in what he claims is not acting in response to the Cottages’ pollution, but that it is difficult to be critical while not taking action himself as well. He said as a taxpayer, voter and engaged citizen in the county, he should have standing in a case about the environment in the county.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member covering the environment for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.