BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Boone Police Department responded to an alleged threat of mass violence directed at the Watauga County Schools system.
On Tuesday, April 27, the Watauga County emergency communications center received a report of a threat of mass violence directed at the Watauga County School System, according to a joint Boone Police and WCSO press release. Boone Police Department officers and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted about the threat with information provided about the alleged suspect. Within minutes the alleged suspect was located driving in Boone, according to the release.
Deputies and officers conducted a vehicle stop and detained the subject under an emergency involuntary commitment process. The subject was transported to Watauga Medical center for evaluation by the crisis team and behavioral health personnel, according to the release.
Investigators responded and started working to determine the facts of the case. During the initial report to the communications center very specific allegations were made. Investigators and patrol units were able to follow-up on each allegation. None of the allegations were found to be factual, but investigators continue to follow-up on some technologically based information sources. The alleged suspect was evaluated by medical personnel and not deemed to be a threat to themselves or others, according to the release.
"While it was quickly determined that there was no actual threat, I appreciate that our law enforcement partners always react quickly and thoroughly to investigate possible threats," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. "The lesson here should be that if you say that someone has made a thread against a school, both of you can expect a visit from law enforcement very quickly."
The release stated that a report of this type represents one of the most distressing types of crimes a community could experience. Pre-established relationships and protocols between law enforcement partners, mental health crisis personnel and the school system allowed a very rapid and fluid response to this report.
"We are thankful this report was not true. We will continue to utilize all available resources to maintain the safety of our schools and community at large," the release stated.
Due to the mental health component of this investigation, no specific information about the alleged suspect will be released.
If you become aware of a potential threat of mass violence, contact your local law enforcement agency by calling 911, or you can report anonymously through High Country Crime Stoppers (828) 268-6959.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.