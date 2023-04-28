BPD and WCSO logos

BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Boone Police Department responded to an alleged threat of mass violence directed at the Watauga County Schools system. 

On Tuesday, April 27, the Watauga County emergency communications center received a report of a threat of mass violence directed at the Watauga County School System, according to a joint Boone Police and WCSO press release. Boone Police Department officers and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted about the threat with information provided about the alleged suspect. Within minutes the alleged suspect was located driving in Boone, according to the release. 

