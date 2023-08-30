ARHS food drive winners

ARH (now UNC Health Appalachian) Police pose with the winning trophy. Pictured include officers Travis Oliver, Jayden Poe and Tim Brown.

 Photo by Kayla Lasure

BOONE — Local law enforcement agencies collected nearly 2,000 pounds of food for the Hunger and Health Coalitions A Simple Gesture program.

Appalachian State University Police Department, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police Department, Boone Police Department and Blowing Rock Police Department participated in the event, with ARHS (now UNC Health Appalachian) winning.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.