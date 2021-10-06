BOONE — At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, law enforcement conducted a search for a third grade student who was missing from Hardin Park School in Boone.
Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff's Department, Boone Fire Department, Watauga County Emergency Management and school staff conducted a search in the vicinity of the school and were quickly able to locate the student nearby.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott thanked those who had taken part in the search.
"We are very grateful for the quick and diligent work and collaboration of our law enforcement, fire and EMS officials," Elliott said. “They were quickly able to establish a thorough and efficient search around the school, and we are so grateful our student was found safe. A sincere thanks to everyone who was so quick to lend a hand at Hardin Park this morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.