BLOWING ROCK — Laurel Park Women’s Health providers has opened in Blowing Rock and has started to see patients at Blowing Rock Medical Park as of Monday, Dec. 19.
Blowing Rock Medical Park offers services such as family and geriatric medicine, specialized health care, diagnostics and treatment, gastroenterology and a PLUS Urgent Care.
The addition of women’s health appointments will provide women in Blowing Rock with the full range of gynecologic care close to home. Services provided range from well-woman exams to treatment for menopause.
Laurel Park Women’s Health sees patients at two locations in Caldwell County, Lenoir and Granite Falls. Services provided include aesthetics, vaginal and laparoscopic surgery, diagnostic imaging and more. This expansion allows Laurel Park Women’s Health to offer vital women’s health care to the Blowing Rock community.
“We are excited to begin seeing women for gynecologic care in Blowing Rock. We want to promote living a healthy lifestyle and that includes monitoring gynecologic health as well as overall health,” said Alicia Stanislaw, Director of Women’s Health at UNC Health Caldwell.
Those who are interested in women’s health care at Blowing Rock Medical Park can call the office at (828) 757-3301.
