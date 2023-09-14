Valle Crucis Community Park Auction

Scenes from a past Valle Crucis Community Park Auction. 

 Photo submitted

VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its annual auction beginning on Friday, Sept. 15.

Among the many great things featured in the online auction are numerous gift certificates for local businesses, locally made art, one of a kind pieces, vacation stays, area experiences and much more. The online auction will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.