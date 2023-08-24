The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.185/WataugaNCNW/application.asp?resize=true, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.

Aug. 3: Unit 1 Building Dahlia Blowing Rock Interval 28 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Constance Lynch Williams Revocable Trust Agreement, Constance W. Johnson. Grantors: Thompson G. Pace and Laura C. Pace. Tax: N/A. Page 922 of Book 2344.

  

