The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 31: Parcel of land (1.506 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Amanda Webb, Amanda L. Slocum, Kevin Webb. Grantees: Amanda Webb, Kevin Webb. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 365 of Book 2217.
Aug 31: Parcel of land (1.506 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Amanda Webb, Kevin Webb. Grantees: Truist Bank, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Excise Tax: $0. Price: $113,500. Page 369 of Book 2217.
Aug 31: Parcel of land (2.198 acres) in Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dugger Valley Investment Group, LLC. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 384 of Book 2217.
Aug. 31: Tract of land (0.616 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ailsa L. Miller, William Luza, Christine Luza Adler, Barry L. Adler. Grantees: Peter Paul Bango. Excise Tax: $56. Price: $28,000. Page 392 of Book 2217.
Aug 31: Lots 11 and 12 (0.426 acres) of Stony Fork Port, Stanbery Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Louis H. Weaks. Grantees: Michael Thomas Foote, Joanna Kathyrn Foote. Excise Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 427 of Book 2217.
Aug. 31: Lot 96 of Sweetgrass Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Terence B. Messmer, Catherine C. Messmer. Grantees: Dennis Stearns, Pamela Stearns. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 449 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 35 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Alan Kirkman, Patricia Alderman. Grantees: Peter Joseph Travisano, Jacqueline Anne Travisano. Excise Tax: $470. Price: $23,500. Page 458 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 10 of Townhomes at Brookshire, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Grantees: Khurram Bilal Tariq. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 471 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 220 of Westbridge Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Williams Trust, Joel F. Williams, Rebecca W. Williams. Grantees: Morgan Rebecca Williams. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 491 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Parcel of land, Watauga and Caldwell Counties. Grantors: Kelly Lynne Barham, Kelly Wallace Baird. Grantees: W.B. Barham, Charlene K. Barham. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 527 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Blue Ridge Parcel 1B of Turtle Creek Townhomes Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ware F. Schiefer, Jr. Revocable Trust, Priscilla T. Schiefer Revocable Trust, Ware F. Jr. Schiefer, Priscilla T. Schiefer. Grantees: Chris H. Ravenscroft, Kris T. Ravenscroft. Excise Tax: $2,560. Price: $1,280,000. Page 538 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Tract of land (0.42 acres) in Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Anna Maria Chandler, H.C. Chandler Jr. Grantees: Jonathan Abrams, Charlotte Abrams. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 565 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 13 of Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nixie Wilson, Nixie Nunnelee Peak, Adrian Wilson. Grantees: 246 Mulberry LLC. Excise Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 571 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lots 19, 25 and 33 of Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth W. May, Hal Boyd Pickard. Grantees: Hal Boyd Pickard. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 599 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Three tracts of land (0.524, 0.37 and 0.09 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dale S. Whisenant, Mary E. Whisenant. Grantees: Hardin and Oak, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,700. Price: $1,350,000. Page 602 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 7A (0.310 acres) of Hound Ears Lodge and Club Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Davis Spross, Catherine Spross. Grantees: The Dobbs Living Trust, Philip R. Dobbs, Michelle W. Dobbs. Excise Tax: $890. Price: $445,000. Page 646 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 12 of Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Daniel K. Stover, Carol L. Stover. Grantees: Melissa Barnes, Christopher Clayton Barnes. Excise Tax: $712. Price: $356,000. Page 650 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 3 of Keller Acres Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David H. Domermuth, Paula P. Domermuth. Grantees: Alexander Catenis, Genevieve Catenis. Excise Tax: $1,124. Price: $562,000. Page 662 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Parcel of land (0.250 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Tyler J. Chandler, Amanda Chandler. Grantees: Hayley E. Martin. Excise Tax: $486. Price: $243,000. Page 666 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Unit 231 of Hawks Peak South Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles Thompson, Dolores Thompson, Dolores D. Alvarez, Todd Bryan Thompson, Kimberlly Thompson, Dolores D. Higham. Grantees: Bradley E. Miller, Crystal M. Miller. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 687 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lots GL7 and GL8 of Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The H. Charles Woerner Jr. Revocable Trust, Charles H. Woerner Jr. Grantees: Bristol View, LLC. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 705 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 22 of Shores Farm, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joseph Bendo, Diane Bendo. Grantees: A. Zemach LLC. Excise Tax: $700. Page 722 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Tract 3C of Ralph V. Pendergraph Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Toni Pendergraph. Grantees: Nancy W. Burgess Living Trust, Peter K. Burgess Living Trust, Nancy W. Burgess, Peter K. Burgess. Excise Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 739 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Lot 10 of Beechwood Cluster Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gregory Lee Spradling, Carol Ann Spradling. Grantees: Branden Heitzman, Diane Heitzman. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 764 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Unit B of Building 8 of Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners, LLC. Grantees: Robert E. Whitley, Mary Page Whitley. Excise Tax: $2,950. Price: $1,475,000. Page 790 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Parcel of land (6.089 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: ASM Investments, LLC. Grantees: HRL Partners, LCC. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 802 of Book 2217.
Sept. 1: Unit 43 of 19 Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Floyd Bottorff, Pearl Bottorff. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Excise Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 845 of Book 2217.
Sept. 2: Two tracts of land, 8 and 0.3978 acres in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Farthing Mast. Grantees: Mary Farthing Mast, Susan Anne Mast, Richard Howard Mast and Jeanne Mast Winkler. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 883 of Book 2217.
Sept. 2: One parcel of land (0.629 acres) in Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: SPG Property, LLC. Grantees: MSG Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 886 of Book 2217.
Sept. 2: Parcel of land (0.766 acres) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Tonya Lorraine Greene Irrevocable Trust, Tonya Lorraine Greene, David John, Donna C. Kohn. Grantees: David Kohn, Donna Kohn. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 7 of 2218.
Sept. 2: Parcel of land (1.36) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David John, Donna C. Kohn. Grantees: The Tonya Lorraine Greene Irrevocable Trust, Tonya Lorraine Greene. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 12 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 13 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club, Development Section 18 (4.797 acres). Grantors: Laurie Ann Bura Charitable Revocable Trust, Laurie Anne Bura and Laurie Ann Bura. Laurie Ann Bura Revocable Trust and Laurie Ann Bura. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 31 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Plot of land (37.68 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Clyde B. Harmon and Virginia M. Harmon. Grantees: Timothy Lucero and Jessica Colburn Lucero. Excise Tax: $492. Price: $246,000. Page 45 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Tract 4 (4.46 acres) in Ed Jones Heirs Property Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: JW Mountain, LLC. Grantees: Terry S. Oldham, Jeanine E. Oldham. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 61 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 526 of Charter Hills Subdivision in Laurel Creek Section C, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Viscount Family Trust, Alfred Viscount and Judy A. Viscount. Grantees: Jason Hessberg and Andrea J. Hessberg. Excise Tax: $1,220. Price: $610,000. Page 64 of 2218.
Sept. 2: Parcel of land (0.669 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Casey James Carroll. Grantees: Charlie Carroll and Shannon Carroll. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 87 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Tract of land (0.176 acres) in Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Casey James Carroll. Grantees: Charlie Carroll and Shannon Carroll. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 94 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: New River Lots 47 and 48 (0.161 acres) of Foster No. 3 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Steve Biddy and Carla Biddy. Grantees: Mason Snyder. Excise Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 97 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 4 of Laurel Hill Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mildred P. Folk. Grantees: Folk Family, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 116 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 32 (0.35 acres) Grassy Gap Golf Course Low, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Erik Brian Saunders and Carolyn Louise Saunders. Grantees: Belmont to Beech LLC. Excise Tax: $1,229. Price: $614,500. Page 118 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 41 (0.254 acres) of Ed Bolick Property Subdivision, Blowing Rock Port L42, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Margaret C. Lavender and Thomas C. Lavender. Grantees: Louis E. Thompson and Andrew R. Thompson. Excise Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 161 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 33 of Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Judith L. Sapp and Judith L. Stern. Grantees: Judith L. Stern and Marc S. Stern. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 185 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 349 of Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Christopher Podolsky and Renee C. Podolsky. Grantees: RENCSP LLC. Excise Tax: $1. Price: N/A. Page 188 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Recombined Lots 13 and 14 of Horseshoe Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kyle A. Turner and James R. Williams. Grantees: Heidi A. Lane. Excise Tax: $94. Price: $47,000. Page 191 of Book 2218.
Sept. 2: Lot 6 of Terra Brook Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary M. Mabry. Grantees: John B. Medley and Paula E. Medley. Excise Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 222 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 44 of Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga, NC. Grantors: Ski Acres, LLC. Grantees: Janet Caponi and Michael Caponi. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 262 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Plot of land (0.226 acres) at Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Deborah D. Marshall, Deborah Marshall Donahue, Hugh Donahue and Rickey S. Marshall. Grantees: Andrea Mullett. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 265 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 21 of Birds Eye View Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William C. Murdock, Barbara Ann Rabold and Barbara A. Rabold. Grantees: James F. Beasley and Beverly C. Beasley. Excise Tax: $711. Price: $355,500. Page 294 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Tracts 10 (1.554 acres) and 11 (1.545 acres) at Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Sandra P. Jones Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and Sandra P. Jones. Grantees: Carroll McLawhorn and Glenda McLawhorn. Excise Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 314 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Plot of land (1.767) off Frank Brian Bennet Teresa Bennet Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jack Cox Griffin Jr., Cheryl Jacobs Griffin and Cheryl J. Griffin. Grantees: Valle Crucis Estate LCC. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: 140,000. Page 320 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 86 of Skiway Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Rodger D. Galloway and Phyllis F. Galloway. Grantees: Joseph Paul Gisondi and Elizabeth Gisondi. Excise Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 323 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 33 of Seven Devils Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ernest E. St. Louis Fifth Restated Revocable Trust Agreement and Ernest E. St. Louis. Grantees: Deidre F. McNenny. Excise Tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 341 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Unit 16 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nancy Beal Thomas. Grantees: Nancy Thomas Revocable Trust, Nancy Beal Thomas and Nancy Thomas. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 346 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Two tracts of land (0.45 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kim Brackett. Grantees: Sanctuary Streams. Excise Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 359 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Stony Fork Tract 1 (1.48 acres) in David Pinnix and Barbara Pinnix Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ashley Hope Davila. Grantees: Sammy Dean Greene. Excise Tax: $24. Price: $12,000. Page 386 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 16 of Parkway Crossing Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Haley Properties, Inc. Grantees: Brian Critchley and Susanne M. O’Rourke. Excise Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 390 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 42 of Ski Mountain Acres. Grantors: Phenomenal Holdings, LLC. Grantees: Carlos Campos. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 393 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot C413 of Sunalei Preserve Development Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stephen Michael Rodermond and Barbara Sue Rodermond. Grantees: Stephen Edward Clary and Jessica Lynne Clary. Excise Tax: $1,934. Price: $967,000. Page 398 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 85 (0.076 acres) of Grovehurst Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Celia Sigmon Hollar, Brad Kaszer, Jane Sigmon Simmons and Dixie Sigmon Kaszer. Grantees: Scott Michael Kleban and Elissa Mitchell Kleban. Excise Tax: $414. Price: $207,000. Page 418 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Unit 4 of Dahlia Building, Blowing Rock Interval 15 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George T. Jackson and Sharon C. Jackson Revocable Living Trust, George T. Jackson and Sharon C. Jackson. Grantees: Lanny J. Ryan and Patricia A. Ryan. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 437 of Book 2218.
Sept. 3: Lot 2 (0.44 acres) of Skiways Condo, Unit H 32 Northridge Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Dennis Ray Pittman, Sr. and Rosemary Greene Pittman Revocable Living Trust, Dennis Ray Pittman Sr. and Rosemary Green Pittman. Grantees: The Dennis Ray Pittman, Sr. and Rosemary Greene Pittman Revocable Living Trust, Dennis Ray Pittman Sr. and Rosemary Greene Pittman. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 447 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 401 of 180 Kensington Gate Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Leon Herman Ginsberg Revocable Trust, The Connie Mooney Ginsberg Revocable Trust, Leon Herman Ginsberg and Connie Mooney Ginsberg. Grantees: Leon Herman Ginsberg and Connie Mooney Ginsberg. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 472 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Lot 8 (10.319 acres) of Horton View Subdivision, Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor Phase 1 Sec 14, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantees: Karen Macleod and Eric Macleod. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 523 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Plot of land (4.10 acres) at New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George T. Brown and Kimberly P. Brown. Grantees: DAC NC, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,414. Price: $707,000. Page 543 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Tract 1 of the Thursa Irene Miller property (4.404 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Patrick Scott Brittain and Julie Renae Brittain. Grantees: Robert C. Taylor and Debra A. Taylor. Excise Tax: $1,206. Price: $603,000. Page 573 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 301 Building 180 of New River Kensington Gate Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: John C. Robinson Jr. and Adrienne P. Robinson. Grantees: Vivian Whitaker Cleghorn and David Dwayne Holloman. Excise Tax: $875. Price: $437,500. Page 617 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Parcel of land (2 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Angela Ruppard Hopson. Grantees: Angela Ruppard Hopson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 633 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Lot 16 of Signature Ridge at Matney, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Herbert D. Townsend and Kathy Townsend. Grantees: Brad Samuel Rude and Joan Marie Rude. Excise Tax: $1,688. Price: $844,000. Page 659 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 107, Building C Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sharon Greta Locklear. Grantees: Michael Altieri and Stephanie Michele Brown. Excise Tax: $237. Price: $118,500. Page 681 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Lot 9 of Alpine Meadows, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gerald J. Galya and Janice C. Galya. Grantees: Davidson Crossing, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,064. Price: $532,000. Page 705 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Units 6, 7 and 8 of Boone Carriage Square Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jeffrey R. Sutton and Linda L. Sutton. Grantees: Honeycutt Investments of North Carolina Limited Partnerships. Excise Tax: $1,140. Price: $570,000. Page 708 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 31 of Unit 7, Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James Warburton. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 746 of 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 2 of Azalea Building, Blowing Rock Interval 12 Chetola Lake Condo and Unit 2 of Dogwood Building, Blowing Rock Interval 74 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: M.W. Mullinix, Jr. and Pat Mullinix. Grantees: Martha Sue Hall, Dan Samples. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 750 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 2 of Birch Building, Blowing Rock Chetola Lake Condo Interval 28, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Azdesert, LLC. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 752 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 3 of Spruce Building, Blowing Rock Interval 25 Chetola Lake Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Edward J. Schlesing, Susan L. Schlesing and Daniel J. Schlesing. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 754 of 2218.
Sept. 7: Unit 6 of Dahlia Building of Blowing Rock Interval 14 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Association of Co-Owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantees: Mary G. Ferguson. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 756 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Tract of land (1 acre) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Geraldine Watson, Viola Della Phillips. Grantees: Geraldine Watson and Troy Watson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 758 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Plot of land (0.995 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Flagship Vacation Properties, LLC. Grantees: Yitzhak Miller. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 762 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Plot of land (7.311 acres) in Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Daniel Matthews. Grantees: David Matthews Living Trust, David Matthews. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 765 of Book 2218.
Sept. 7: Plot of land (8.006 acres) in Peter Stevens Gwendolen Nash Stevens Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Juanita Welch, Lezette Greer, Joann Greer, Michael A. Greer, James Greer, Mack D. Greer, Kimberly Williams, Shanty Grason Greer, Bill Greer, Claudia Joyce Greer, Joyce Greer, Teresa Alice Freer Wilson, Travis G. Wilson, Steven Grayson Greer, Zsuzsanna Takacs Greer, Michael Allen Greer, Jennifer Randolph, Tex Greer, Mary Greer, Diann G. Jones, David Greer, Gary Greer, Mary Lou Greer, James Greene, Carolyn Proffit, James Williams, Suzette Rambeaut, Kenneth Rambeaut and Mack D. Greer. Grantees: Peter Stevens and Gwendolen Nash-Stevens. Excise Tax: $81. Price: $40,500. Page 768 of Book 2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.