BOONE — The Boone Board of Adjustment will consider a proposal on Thursday, Feb. 3, to demolish the Café Portofino building.
According to a variance application filed to the town on Dec. 13, the property owners — Rivers Street Ventures — are proposing the demolition of an "aging commercial site, currently occupied by the Café Portofino restaurant" at a cost of $50,000. They also site plans to redevelop the property with a smaller commercial building adjacent to Rivers Street.
The purpose of the replacement structure was not included in the application.
Due to the proximity of the parcel to the Boone Creek, the property owners stated in the application that they are pursuing collaboration with the New River Conservancy.
The property owners' proposal is that the town give them approval to complete work while bypassing the town's buffer requirements. The town requires a minimum buffer zone of 25 feet in proximity to a "lake or natural watercourse," but allows a temporary or minimal disturbance limited to a maximum of 10 percent of the total length of the buffer zone.
The request would allow the "disturbance" to be raised to 40 percent, allowing for a construction entrance to be used during construction and redevelopment.
