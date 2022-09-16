BOONE — The suspect in the Aug. 21 King Street shooting is still at a large, according to the Boone Police Department.
Warrants were issued for Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26, of Damascus Church Road, Wilkesboro days after the incident. The warrants are for the charges of: three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle, two counts of Injury to Real Property and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
The Boone Police Department in an Aug. 30 press release that Gibbs is considered armed and dangerous.
There have been no new updates as of Sept. 16, according to Boone Police Sgt. Geoff Hayes.
BPD is working with local and federal law enforcement partners to locate Gibbs.
On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time.
Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. None of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives, according to Boone Police. The three occupants of the vehicle were charged with underage consumption of alcohol.
The Watauga Democrat has been in regular contact with the Boone Police Department regarding this case. New information will be reported when it surfaces.
