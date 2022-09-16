BOONE — The suspect in the Aug. 21 King Street shooting is still at a large, according to the Boone Police Department. 

Warrants were issued for Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26, of Damascus Church Road, Wilkesboro days after the incident. The warrants are for the charges of: three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle, two counts of Injury to Real Property and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.

